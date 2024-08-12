Ludacris, Alesso, & OneRepublic Set to Headline During Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

The event takes place in Las Vegas on November 21-23.
Global superstars Ludacris, Alesso and OneRepublic are set to headline the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX November 21-23. Additionally, Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, TOO MANY ZOOZ and more will take the stage for thrilling performances throughout the weekend.
Guests can step into a festival-like atmosphere underneath the glow of Las Vegas’ newest landmark, Sphere, and engage in fan activations along with unobstructed views of some of the most challenging turns of the race, including Turn 5G and through the chicane spanning turns 7 through 9.
“Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, so we knew we needed to bring an all-star lineup for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Fans can expect an extraordinary set of live acts, with performances from major names in entertainment to electrifying sets by beloved DJs and many more.”
"I'm excited to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix and welcome fans from all over the world to my home away from home,” said Alesso. “It's going to be another great weekend in Vegas!"
Fans with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to headliner performances, fan activations including Club Magenta by T-Mobile, and complimentary food, water and soft drinks.
Additional entertainment, such as the Heineken® Silver Stage acts, the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup and other performance offerings will be announced in the coming months.
For more information about the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX or to purchase tickets, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.
