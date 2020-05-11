Luck Productions Releases New Weekly Live Series: THE MAD HATTER

In the ever-evolving world of Luck Productions...we've been chasing the white rabbit. Introducing the fifth installment of Luck's ongoing live stream series-"The Mad Hatter"-hosted by longtime #LuckFamily member and renowned hatter Orlando Palacios.

Each week on Wednesday evenings at 8 PM CST, Palacios will welcome friends and fellow creatives in his world for a series of conversations exploring life, art, and quarantine perspectives-plus a rare peek behind the curtain and into his home hat shop where he'll share some tricks of the trade.

Episode one, which premiered Wednesday night and is currently streaming on luckreunion.com, featured Orlando's pal and Rolling Stone's Editor-In-Chief, Jason Fine, who joined in on a virtual conversation on keeping the good vibes alive in quarantine during which his son (Orlando's godson) joined; musical performances from Ty Taylor and Vintage Trouble; and a lively conversation with sculptor and African frontiersman Patrick Mavros, who shared a harrowing video of him wrestling a python. Throughout the episode Orlando showed viewers how he's crafting hats at home, soaking materials in a nearby creek, and forming hats with an iron.

As you may recall, Palacios first transfixed viewers during his hat-making segment on Luck Reunion's "'Til Further Notice" broadcast in March and has been a fixture in the Luck community from the very beginning. This was the first installment of Luck's quick response to the cancellation of Luck Reunion, which earned 2.5 million views and upwards of $200,000 for participating artists and partnering nonprofits who are heavily impacted by the current disaster. Palacios's hatmaking segment created an overwhelming viewer response-thus sparking the idea for The Mad Hatter.

You can find more about Palacios's work in Vogue, GQ, Esquire, and Vanity Fair.

Tune in this week for episode two, "Out Of Our Element"- as we focus on how we all adapt when experiencing the unexpected and also an inside look into Orlando's hat work with indigo and the elements. The Mad Hatter series furthers Luck's commitment to celebrating craftsmen and women of all sorts; holding the makers of music, food, and in this case, hats, to the highest regard.

Tune In: All programming will stream live on www.luckreunion.com/madhatter and www.twitch.tv/luckreunion

Up Next: Luck and Austin Food And Wine Alliance are rounding out season one of Prime Cuts with a brand new episode debuting next Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CST.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You