Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lozeak Shares New Alt-Pop Single 'XO'

Lozeak Shares New Alt-Pop Single 'XO'

The track is available on all streaming services.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

With a growing global fanbase, London-based artist lozeak today released her addictive new alt-pop single "XO" - available on all streaming services.

"XO" showcases lozeak's talent for writing infectious, alt-pop anthems that are as diverse as her musical influences - everything from Hole, Kasabian, and Radiohead, to Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears, and Sugababes. The track was co-written with Jason Gil (Katy Perry, Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, Lil Uzi Vert) and is the latest example of how lozeak is leading a new wave of British artists who are shaping the contemporary sound of emo.

lozeak has already cultivated a huge online (over 611k followers and 48 million likes on TikTok alone) with her debut singles being streamed over 3.7 million times to date. Her music is winning over famous fans, with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Radio 1's Jack Saunders and Frank Carter all championing her sound (with both Oli and Jack recently inviting her to perform at their respective club nights). Tastemaker publications like Dazed, Rock Sound, Stylist, and Wonderland have also tipped her as an artist to watch.

The story of lozeak starts in 2003 in Norwich with two music-obsessed parents blasting drum and bass awaiting the birth of their second child in an attempt to imbue rhythm and a flare for music into her DNA. It worked.

A childhood spent exploring the sounds of Luther Vandross, Madonna, and Amy Winehouse gave way to her teenage years when she transitioned to artists like Avril Lavigne, Kehlani and Radiohead - inspiring her grungy, rock-pop edge of today. With a huge online fanbase eagerly awaiting her next move, she is quickly establishing herself as an artist on the rise.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year AwardPhoto: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award
October 11, 2022

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry’s faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
I Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EPI Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EP
October 11, 2022

Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah announces the release of Ghosts, a brand new acoustic EP. The EP will feature haunting acoustic renditions of three of her previously-released songs: Pray from last year’s Out of Order EP, and Code Blue and Time Machine; both from her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Code Blue.
Black Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History MonthBlack Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History Month
October 11, 2022

The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience has commissioned Feral Films and Sophia Clark (they/them) to direct I Am Who I Say I Am, a three-part series of micro-documentaries with feel-good stories of gender affirmation.
Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'
October 11, 2022

You Asked For It is Ainsworth’s fourth album of all-new material (a best-of LP entitled Top Shelf was expanded into a deluxe mini-LP CD released in Japan last year.) You Asked For It was recently released digitally in South Korea by Music Island, and in Japan by Ratspack Records as a deluxe mini-LP CD with the bonus track “As Time Goes By.”
Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'
October 11, 2022

Featuring heartfelt productions promoting self-love and emotional availability, she hosts a spectrum of talented musicians and instrumentalists. “A Lot Left To Learn” features Neff’s close friend Tiz McNamara (background vocals) and Irish musician Dylan O’hEochaid (piano, cello, and background vocals).