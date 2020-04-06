Low Cut Connie Pay Tribute to Bill Withers in Their 'Live From South Philly' Livestream Series

Low Cut Connie have announced that they will continue their "Live From South Philly" livestream series this Thursday, April 7 and Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 pm ET via the band's Facebook and Instagram. On Saturday, April 4, Adam Weiner paid tribute to Bill Withers during his 7th livestream show, performing "Ain't No Sunshine" on guitar and "Lean On Me" on piano.

Watch Low Cut Connie's Tribute to Bill Withers below!

"What a life. What a career. All we can ever aspire to is to write one great song that reaches a lot of people makes them feel good. That people play at weddings, bar mitzvahs and funerals and welcome into their lives. Bill Withers, he wrote like 20 of them!" said Frontman Adam Weiner during his livestream concert. "He was especially inspiring to me because he got started late. Just like me, it didn't happen to him until he was in his thirties."

Low Cut Connie's "Live From South Philly" livestreams have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times from fans around the world. Following their launch, Rolling Stone praised Weiner for, "...recreating the high-energy, interactive crowd banter from his live show."

Frontman Adam Weiner recently spoke to The Washington Post about Philadelphia's vibrant nightlife scene and it's sudden halt saying, "People have their day self and their night self... The city is a refuge for people who want a new life. Maybe they don't fit in. They create a new family for themselves, a chosen family or an alter ego."

If fans are inclined and able to, they are making a virtual tip bucket available and are encouraging fans to donate to Philabundance, the Philadelphia area's largest hunger relief organization and a proud member of Feeding America on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to all.

Recently, Low Cut Connie released a protest song and video for "Look What They Did," their first release of new music since 2018's acclaimed Dirty Pictures (Part 2). On the song and accompanying video, frontman and songwriter Adam Weiner explores the effect Donald Trump had on Atlantic City almost 40 years after Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City," which appeared on 1982's Nebraska.

