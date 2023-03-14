Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates

LOVE AND ROCKETS, the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, has announced a round of dates that follow their performance at this year's Cruel World Festival on May 20th in Pasadena, CA.

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.

They announced themselves to the world with their radically unique take on the classic Temptations song "Ball Of Confusion." This debut proved that they were going to be a force to contend with. It became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the US and Canada, where it also went gold. It marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and 7 albums.

The legacy of the band has only grown, with more people realizing the extent of their influence, and generations of new fans discovering them. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane's Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies.

Tour Dates