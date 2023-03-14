Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates

The dates follow their performance at this year's Cruel World Festival on May 20th in Pasadena, CA. 

Mar. 14, 2023  

LOVE AND ROCKETS, the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, has announced a round of dates that follow their performance at this year's Cruel World Festival on May 20th in Pasadena, CA.

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.

They announced themselves to the world with their radically unique take on the classic Temptations song "Ball Of Confusion." This debut proved that they were going to be a force to contend with. It became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the US and Canada, where it also went gold. It marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and 7 albums.

The legacy of the band has only grown, with more people realizing the extent of their influence, and generations of new fans discovering them. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane's Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies.

Tour Dates

May 20 Los Angeles, CA Cruel World
May 21 Oakland, CA Fox Theater (Tickets)
May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater (Tickets)
May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater (Tickets)
May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater (Tickets)


Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Rorschach Sky. This is the third & final single (following Knocking Down Flowers and Trust the Sun ) off of her upcoming album "Waiting for the Sky to Speak" via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
Celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, Remy Ma, Miguel, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.
Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced international headline tour dates for May/June 2023. The WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR features three UK shows in June including London's O2 Academy Islington (16th), Manchester's Rebellion (18th) and The Garage in Glasgow (21st).
Lana Del Rey has released 'The Grants' off her upcoming album, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.' The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will feautre collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don't Know Me). Watch the new video trailer now!
Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Rorschach Sky. This is the third & final single (following Knocking Down Flowers and Trust the Sun ) off of her upcoming album "Waiting for the Sky to Speak" via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
Celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, Remy Ma, Miguel, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.
In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each Supermarket Stakeout episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece.
They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures. Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 debuts as part of Disney's 100th anniversary.
