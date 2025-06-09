Louie TheSinger to Embark on 14-City 'One For The Hometown' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Louie TheSinger has announced his 14-city One For The Hometown headlining tour in support of his new album One For The Hometown (MCA), which was released June 6. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, is visiting cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver and Washington D.C.

Louie, who last week saw a successful Billy Bob’s Texas street day show and CMA Fest performances in support of his new album, shares, “I can’t wait to get on the road and show people that I’m just a regular person and that anyone can do this. I had never officially left Texas until I was an adult. Getting to tour the country with my music, I would have never guessed.”

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 10 at 8 am local time via a Citi presale (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, June 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the One For The Hometown Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 8am local time until Wednesday, June 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

One For The Hometown Tour Dates:

Thu Sep 11, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts

Fri Sep 12, 2025 | New York, NY | The Gramercy Theatre

Sun Sep 14, 2025 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues

Tue Sep 16, 2025 | Washington, D.C. | The Howard Theatre

Thu Sep 18, 2025 | Nashville, TN | Exit/In

Sat Sep 20, 2025 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theater

Sun Sep 21, 2025 | Houston, TX | House of Blues

Fri Sep 26, 2025 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center

Sat Sep 27, 2025 | Denver, CO | Summit

Wed Oct 01, 2025 | Los Angeles, CA | Belasco

Thu Oct 02, 2025 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

Sat Oct 04, 2025 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Thu Oct 09, 2025 | Oklahoma City, OK | Tower Theatre

Sat Oct 11, 2025 | Fayetteville, AR | JJ's Live

About Louie TheSinger:

Inspired by his Mexican American background, Louie weaves a colorful tapestry of cultural influences into his music, reflecting his Fort Worth upbringing and the stages he now commands. His story is one of resilience, fueled by a deep love for performance and an unwavering determination to pursue his dreams. From his early days of dancing in diapers and strumming a toy guitar around the house, Louie's journey has been a testament to the power of music in shaping identity and purpose. Drawing inspiration from his Mexican heritage and personal experiences, Louie's music resonates with authenticity and emotion, forging connections that transcend boundaries. Louie brings his swagger to the country music scene with songs like “Desperado,” “Brothers,” “Come and Take IT,” “Down Here,” “Quicker Way To Jesus,” and “Good Girl.”

Louie joined the ranks of country music icons like Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Keith Urban, and Reba McEntire when he signed his major label record deal with MCA, and the release of his debut album, One For the Hometown on June 6. Louie’s mission is to infuse a new flavor into country music and expand its audience. He brings a unique talent, energy, and dedication to the music scene, and is passionate about fostering creativity, collaboration and celebration of diverse cultures. His work was recognized in Nov. 2024, when Louie was honored for his contribution to country music with an Origins Impact Award.

