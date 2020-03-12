Lotus Eater Drops New Single 'Narco'

Scottish gloom-metal band, Lotus Eater, are back with "Narco", the hauntingly-heavy, bold new song and video ushering in the new era of Lotus Eater.

Listen below!

On the meaning of the song, Lotus Eater shares, "Narco is the enlightenment to a world in the dark; knowing the value of difference to a cause and seeing yourself within it, no matter how challenging." The band continues, "Everything around us can hurt us, but we all hold power. Absolute power."

Last Fall, the band released the single "Second To None" and collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on their surprise EP last year on the song "Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA}" (ft. Bexey and Lotus Eater). The songs are the follow up to the band's debut Hopeless Records release Social Hazard that was released in 2019.

Hailing from the streets of Glasgow, Lotus Eater formed in 2016 after parting various projects to create a gloom force to be reckoned with. The quintet combine remorseless, down-tuned groove and claustrophobic atmosphere to utterly traumatizing effect.

The band has gone on to tour with the likes of Issues, Make Them Suffer, Heart of a Coward, Loathe, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Traitors and more. They recently announced they will be performing at Download Festival in the UK next June.

With this new era on the horizon, Lotus Eater are only just getting started.





