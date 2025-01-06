Lostboycrow Shares 'Shake On It' Single Ahead of Fourth Album　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles alt-pop artist Lostboycrow has announced that his fourth studio album, The Sound Of God Laughing, will be released on April 18, 2025. The record was written and recorded alongside Sam Beresford (Winnetka Bowling League) with the intention of letting go, giving into creative freedom, and fabricating new worlds within each track. He explains, “I’d love for people to step inside of these songs. The process of this last year was about getting back to the music at its core. With this album, the sound opened itself back up to experimentation. We weren’t limited by any parameters. I’m appreciating a lot of different styles and influences. It's not just one vibe. It was fun to kind of just roll up my sleeves and be a kid again.”

On the new song, “Shake On It,” he lets this carefree attitude be the guide, explaining, “That was one of the songs where I felt like I needed to get out of the way of the music. It didn't need to be overcomplicated. There is a real sense of self and existence in it.” The Sound Of God Laughing will also feature his recent singles, including “Dark Comedy Magic,” featuring Jillian Rossi, “Dirty Dancing” featuring DYSN, and “Summer Boy.”

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Chris Blair grew up singing along to his parent’s Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive. He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016’s Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017’s Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and 2021’s Valleyheart, and 2022’s Indie Pop. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, Echosmith, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. He spent the latter half of 2024 on North American tours with Switchfoot, The Strike, and Nico Vega. His catalog has over 150 million streams.

Comments