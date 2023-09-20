Los Lonely Boys Release New Song 'Dance With Me'

The trio continue to tour throughout the US. See below for upcoming tour dates.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Los Lonely Boys Release New Song 'Dance With Me'

The GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum-selling band Los Lonely Boys release their brand new song, “Dance With Me” via BMG.

Leveraging the power of their connection, the brothers communicate in their own vernacular understood by one another, yet alien to the rest of the world. Los Lonely Boys speak the typically unspoken language of brotherhood out loud in their music.

As the brothers Henry Garza [vocals, guitar], Jojo Garza [bass, vocals], and Ringo Garza [drums], celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album that featured their massive, breakthrough single "Heaven", which rose to become a number one hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, “Dance With Me” follows the trio's first newly written original song in ten years, “Send More Love,” which was released back in June.

Maintaining their creative momentum with Jojo spearheading production, “Dance With Me” channels the bliss of true love in all of its movements.

“The song ‘Dance With Me’ is a story of man and woman engaging in the dance of life and love together as one,” says Jojo.

Jojo adds, "We had a blast expressing the dance of life and love to the music of Los Lonely Boys."

The trio continue to tour throughout the US. See below for upcoming tour dates.

Los Lonely Boys - The Brotherhood Tour

Sept 30  Midland TX  Centennial Park
Oct. 3  Nashville TN  Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 5  Turlock CA Turlock Community Theatre
Oct. 6  Porterville CA Eagle Mountain Casino
Oct. 20 Dallas TX  Longhorn Ballroom
Oct. 21 Marble Falls TX  Fiesta Jam
Oct. 27 Orange Grove TX  The Post OG
Oct. 28 Eagle Pass TX  Eagle Pass Casino
Nov 11 Las Vegas NV Silverton Casino Hotel

About Los Lonely Boys:

The GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum San Angelo, Texas trio — Henry Garza [vocals, guitar], Jojo Garza [bass, vocals], and Ringo Garza [drums] — have welcomed audiences into their family with open arms since emerging back in 1996. Scaling one mountain at a time, they have summited unprecedented heights.

2004’s seminal self-titled, Los Lonely Boys, reached double-platinum status and yielded the gold-certified generational smash "Heaven," which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and notched a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.” In its wake, Sacred bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for fan favorites Forgiven [2008], Rockpango [2011], and Revelation [2013].

Along the way, they collaborated with legends such as Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dr. John in addition to performing everywhere from the World Series to CMT’s Crossroads.

However, the light at the heart of their brotherhood shines as brightly as ever on their 2023 debut for BMG and much more to come.

After 23 years of relentless recording and touring, Los Lonely Boys mutually agreed to take a rest in 2019. As family, communication never ceased though. With the pandemic, “one domino fell after another,” and the break lengthened due to extenuating circumstances. As such, a different kind of divinity stepped in to interrupt the band’s slumber. The Who invited Los Lonely Boys to open a string of shows around Cinco De Mayo in 2022. They agreed, because, well who can say, “No”  to The Who?

In the end, Los Lonely Boys channel the strength of their brotherhood and share it with the world.

Photo credit: Gaston Jouany



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Paul Russell Releases Music Video for New Single Lil Boo Thang Photo
Video: Paul Russell Releases Music Video for New Single 'Lil Boo Thang'

As such, he knows how to get a party popping. A wide swath of inspirations—from Anderson .Paak and OutKast to Louie Armstrong—impacted his own creative trajectory. He gained traction with a series of early uploads and went viral a few times (even fooling the internet into thinking he had a Drake feature on the way once.) Watch the video now!

2
Johnny Marr Announces New Album SPIRIT POWER Photo
Johnny Marr Announces New Album 'SPIRIT POWER'

The album is a personally curated collection of tracks from the last ten years of Johnny’s solo career plus two brand new songs produced by Johnny Marr with his co-producer James Doviak, titled “Somewhere” and “The Answer.” Released now, “Somewhere” arrives with immediate anthemic magnetism, offering an exciting glimpse of a future fan favorite.

3
The Drums Share New Song The Flowers Ahead Of New Album Jonny Photo
The Drums Share New Song 'The Flowers' Ahead Of New Album 'Jonny'

The 16-track album beautifully chronicles lead singer Jonny Pierce’s journey confronting the deep-rooted childhood trauma he experienced growing up in a cult-like religious community in upstate New York, and ultimately coming through the other side to a place of newfound self-understanding and self-love.

4
J8KE Returns With Heartfelt New Single Hold Me Photo
J8KE Returns With Heartfelt New Single 'Hold Me'

J8KE has released his latest heartfelt project, “Hold Me.” “Hold Me” is a rhythmically pulsing anthem capturing the hopeful energy of a young man turning over every rock in his search for intimacy. J8KE’s genre-diverse-inspired acoustic groove was mixed and mastered by producer Marco Silvenses.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global TourExperimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This SummerHBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT