Los Lonely Boys Release New Song 'Dance With Me'

The GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum-selling band Los Lonely Boys release their brand new song, “Dance With Me” via BMG.

Leveraging the power of their connection, the brothers communicate in their own vernacular understood by one another, yet alien to the rest of the world. Los Lonely Boys speak the typically unspoken language of brotherhood out loud in their music.

As the brothers Henry Garza [vocals, guitar], Jojo Garza [bass, vocals], and Ringo Garza [drums], celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album that featured their massive, breakthrough single "Heaven", which rose to become a number one hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, “Dance With Me” follows the trio's first newly written original song in ten years, “Send More Love,” which was released back in June.

Maintaining their creative momentum with Jojo spearheading production, “Dance With Me” channels the bliss of true love in all of its movements.

“The song ‘Dance With Me’ is a story of man and woman engaging in the dance of life and love together as one,” says Jojo.

Jojo adds, "We had a blast expressing the dance of life and love to the music of Los Lonely Boys."

The trio continue to tour throughout the US. See below for upcoming tour dates.

Los Lonely Boys - The Brotherhood Tour

Sept 30 Midland TX Centennial Park

Oct. 3 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 5 Turlock CA Turlock Community Theatre

Oct. 6 Porterville CA Eagle Mountain Casino

Oct. 20 Dallas TX Longhorn Ballroom

Oct. 21 Marble Falls TX Fiesta Jam

Oct. 27 Orange Grove TX The Post OG

Oct. 28 Eagle Pass TX Eagle Pass Casino

Nov 11 Las Vegas NV Silverton Casino Hotel

About Los Lonely Boys:

The GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum San Angelo, Texas trio — Henry Garza [vocals, guitar], Jojo Garza [bass, vocals], and Ringo Garza [drums] — have welcomed audiences into their family with open arms since emerging back in 1996. Scaling one mountain at a time, they have summited unprecedented heights.

2004’s seminal self-titled, Los Lonely Boys, reached double-platinum status and yielded the gold-certified generational smash "Heaven," which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and notched a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.” In its wake, Sacred bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for fan favorites Forgiven [2008], Rockpango [2011], and Revelation [2013].

Along the way, they collaborated with legends such as Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dr. John in addition to performing everywhere from the World Series to CMT’s Crossroads.

However, the light at the heart of their brotherhood shines as brightly as ever on their 2023 debut for BMG and much more to come.

After 23 years of relentless recording and touring, Los Lonely Boys mutually agreed to take a rest in 2019. As family, communication never ceased though. With the pandemic, “one domino fell after another,” and the break lengthened due to extenuating circumstances. As such, a different kind of divinity stepped in to interrupt the band’s slumber. The Who invited Los Lonely Boys to open a string of shows around Cinco De Mayo in 2022. They agreed, because, well who can say, “No” to The Who?

In the end, Los Lonely Boys channel the strength of their brotherhood and share it with the world.

Photo credit: Gaston Jouany