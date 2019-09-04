Lori Lieberman, Best Known For 'Killing Me Softly,' Releases 19th Album  'The Girl and the Cat'

At age 20 singer-songwriter Lori Lieberman wrote the poem that became the iconic hit song "Killing Me Softly." She recorded it in 1971 and was enthusiastically embraced by the singer-songwriter world which led to touring with notable artists including Randy Newman, Leonard Cohen and John Sebastian.

Her 19th album "The Girl And The Cat" is a cross-genre, unique collaboration with renowned Dutch string group, the Matangi Quartet known for their classical and popular styles. Lieberman composed most of the songs, and wrote the string arrangements. The album recorded in Los Angeles and Amsterdam is mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain (Rolling Stones, Springsteen, David Bowie). Lieberman and the Matangi Quartet team up on October 4th for a concert at Carnegie Hall (Zankel Hall) NYC followed by a tour in the Netherlands.

Lieberman has been captivating audiences with her recordings and performances since she was a teenager in the early 70's. In addition to her success in America, she found a real connection for her music in the Netherlands, who embraced her sound and has continued to welcome her back over the last four decades.

All of the songs on "The Girl and the Cat" serve as a mirror that reflect experiences and challenges. On the title track, a mother struggles with her daughter's addictions and has to find her own way, and let go. "It's an album that organically went from one piece to another. It's written straight from the heart and details my life, struggles and inspirations", said Lieberman.

"Along with the cat, went the girl

How silly of me to think I could keep her

I walk past her room and cover my eyes

Put in the trash, her needles and lies..."

After reading Marian Fontana's V for Virginia that talks about an annual meeting with a friend whose common link is the tragedy of 911 when both their firefighter husbands ran into the flames. Lieberman reached out to the writer to explore adapting her story to a song. "Martha and Me", tells the story of the widows and their unlikely relationship based on loss and ends in resignation and hope.

"Still we lift up our glass for what's yet to be

Here's to them and to bravery

And to Martha and me."

After so many years, Lieberman has finally decided to record her own version of Don McLean's "Empty Chairs," which inspired her poem that became the hit song "Killing Me Softly." "I sing the song now as a tribute to that evening of seeing Don play at the Troubadour, and the way the song made me feel." says Lieberman. "And I sing it with compassion for the girl I once was, and with gathering strength to the woman I've become."

With a career that spans four decades, The Girl And The Cat is another example of how this exceptional musician continues to evolve artistically, explore genres, and foster new collaborations to continue bringing her stellar voice to her fans, old and new.

Listen to "Blue in London," a selected song off the new album, below.

Tracklist

You Can't Take It Back

Empty Chairs

Girl Writing A Letter

Martha and Me

The Girl and the Cat

Hallie

Blue in London

Exhibit A

Woman

Broken

Traveler

As Long As

Like Blue





