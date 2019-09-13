Look Mum No Computer Drops Debut EP

Eccentric singer, producer and instrumental innovator Look Mum No Computer has released his debut EP, Human Procrastination. To accompany the release, he's also unveiled a brand new video for the title track where Look Mum No Computer and a group of Teletubbies encounter zero gravity.



Blending together the expansive sonic textures of his home-built synthesisers with irresistible indie-tinged vocals, 'Human Procrastination' is a gigantic and inventive electro gem that is both equal parts haunting and graceful.



Regarding the title track Look Mum No Computer says, "'Human Procrastination' is just about what we all tend to do, from the smallest job right up to the biggest things effecting humanity as a whole, good old procrastination. The funny thing is I wrote this whilst procrastinating from finishing another song, so it goes full circle. It's looking at the fact we are talking about the issues we are facing and have been facing for many years but not really doing anything about it."



Continuing further about the EP he says, "All the songs are about similar themes, be it modern life being rubbish, even though I probably have rose tinted glasses on [Modern Gas], to 'Grandmas Money' being about baby boomers buying all the houses making it harder for me to build a synthesiser out of a house!!! It' only a matter of time!"



'Human Procrastination' is the opening track of the debut EP, which also features previous singles 'Groundhog Day' and 'Modern Gas'. Despite only now releasing his first EP, Look Mum No Computer has already built a massive online following as a musical inventor. His videos for his inventions including the Flamethrower Organ, the Synth Bike and Furby Organ, alongside various other online adventures have clocked up over 30 million views, and he packs out headline shows in both the UK and Europe.



His latest astounding musical invention comes in collaboration with the LEGO Group to create the LEGO® Star WarsTM BOOST Droid Commander orchestra. The incredible spectacle has seen Look Mum No Computer program 95 LEGO Star WarsTMBOOST droids to create an orchestra coded to play the Star Wars theme tune with real instruments, a project which took over 3,000 hours to realise.



Look Mum No Computer has toured his mindboggling musical inventions all around the world, showcasing the great surprises and sense of the bizarre that comes with Look Mum No Computer live.



Following his sold out headline show at London's Electrowerkz, an extensive sold out tour in Germany earlier this year and a mind-bending performance at Deer Shed Festival in July, Look Mum No Computer will be hitting the road again next month for a seven-date UK tour, before touring Europe in November. Tickets for the UK tour are available via Bands In Town and full dates can be found below:



UK TOUR DATES

Oct 2nd - The Black Prince, Northampton

Oct 9th - XOYO, London

Oct 10th - Sound Basement, Liverpool

Oct 11th - Upstairs at Whelan's, Dublin

Oct 13th - The Deaf Institute, Manchester

Oct 19th - Colston Hall Foyer Performance Space, Bristol

Oct 20th - SWN Festival, Cardiff





Related Articles View More Music Stories