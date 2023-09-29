Lola Young Returns With Brand New Single 'Conceited'

BRIT-nominated South London singer/songwriter Lola Young unveils her brand new single, ‘Conceited' via Day One / Capitol Records.

Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), ‘Conceited' offers Lola's fresh perspective on a selfish lover. Packed with punchy basslines and hypnotic electronic melodies, "Conceited" - which has already gone viral on Lola's social media, acquiring over 4.3 million views on Instagram reels alone - ushers in an exciting new chapter for the South Londoner and is accompanied by an energetic music video directed by Saorla Houston, dropping next Tuesday. 

Earlier this year, Lola released her highly-praised project, My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely. Showcasing honesty, witty lyricism, and outstanding vocal ability, Lola undeniably paved the way for her creative expression to shine through to the masses, proving she's a multi-faceted artist worth her salt.

The project includes the stand-out viral hit "Don't Hate Me", which boasts over 800 million views across social platforms and garnered A-List fans like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner before its official release. 

As Lola heads into the next chapter of her career, she begins to branch out here in America. She's currently on a debut headline run of US dates across Chicago, New York, and LA. You can purchase tickets to see Lola HERE

An anthemic yet critical take on being in a relationship with a narcissistic love interest, ‘Conceited' overflows with Lola's distinct London edge that she has undoubtedly made her own and gives listeners an exhilarating taste of what is to come. 

Listen to the new single here:




