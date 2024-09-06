Lola Brooke Enlists Jeremih on Highly-Anticipated Return 'No One Else'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lola Brooke, the bold, Brooklyn-born, breakout rap sensation, is back with her glossy new song "No One Else" featuring Jeremih. Released via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records, this unique blend of Rap and R&B is a testament to Lola's versatile musical style and ability to make feel-good tracks that listeners can enjoy from the hood to the Hamptons and all roads in between. The freshly squeezed offering, produced by HitMaka, flaunts a smooth dose of 'flava in ya ear' as Lola and Jeremih deliver a potent performance for this latest R&B/Rap banger.



Lola further shared, "With No One Else, you hear more of Lola, the lover girl. We all have feelings, and your girl is in a soft girl mood that you will hear more about with this track and maybe a few more. Going into making this track, I wanted to create something timeless with feel-good energy based on the music I listen to. I'm a rapper who loves R&B, especially the sound from the 90's. From the special sauce, Jeremih adds to my PG-13 lyrics [laughs], there's an element here that everyone can vibe to for cuffing season with bae, HA!"

To bring the latest track to life, Lola Brooke also released a temperature-rising music video showcasing Lola's sensual side. Watch HERE.



"No One Else" arrives a few months after the arrival of Lola's project Dennis Daughter (Deluxe), released this past April to critical acclaim. She also saw a nomination at the 2024 BET Awards for 'Best Collaboration' via "Don't Play With It (Remix)” featuring Latto and Yung Miami, the original version of which earned her her first Billboard Hot 100. Now having amassed over 350M worldwide total career streams release-to-date, all roads lead to more accolades across the globe.



This Sunday, September 8, Lola will set the stage on fire at MTV's second-annual "VMAs" Block Party, which will take place from 12PM—5PM ET at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The party will be a prelude to the 2024 "VMAs," which will air LIVE from New York's UBS Arena.

About Lola Brooke

Few have stayed true to the roots of Brooklyn, New York while possessing the necessary charisma and talent to transcend its world-renowned identity. However, Lola Brooke has shown herself to be just that, while also making a stand-out case as one of the new heavyweights in a city that might boast the best legacy of Hip-Hop. Though petite in stature, her lyrical presence and personality cast a skyscraper-sized shadow over the game. With quotable lyrics and unforgettable bars, she delivers street-influenced songs with unwavering confidence and an unpredictable cadence that evokes an essence reminiscent of the golden age of Hip Hop as she leans into the future of music with genre-busting fire.



Lola's love for rap started early; she dropped her first music video to a freestyle titled "2017 Flow" and instantly began to build a buzz in the city. She continued to release numerous songs, each displaying her incredible rapping skills and starlike persona, but her song "Don't Play With It" started to grab people's attention. Soon after, she began to perform at events such as Rolling Loud NYC, Break The Internet Fest, and HOT97's "Who's Up Next" showcase, as well as a halftime performance for her beloved hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets. During the first half of 2023, Lola embarked on her first nationwide tour with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, signaling her rising super-stardom status felt outside the East Coast. Later that year, she embarked on her first international touring stint, taking center stage on festival stages at WOO HAH! X ROLLING LOUD Festival in Rotterdam, Rolling Loud Portugal, Rolling Loud Germany, Splash Festival in Germany, Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, Openair Festival in Frauenfeld Switzerland, and brought the efforts back to the states with acclaimed performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Rolling Loud Miami and Broccoli Festival.

Lola Brooke's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. Her hit single 'Don't Play With It' featuring Billy B earned her a Platinum certification from RIAA and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, a testament to her growing popularity. She made her television debut at the prestigious 2023 BET Awards, where she was nominated for 'Best New Artist '. Lola's breakthrough was further recognized with a nomination for 'Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist' at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and a feature as a 2023 XXL Freshman member. In November of 2023, Lola released her debut project, 'Dennis Daughter, a deeply personal reflection of her life experiences and a showcase of her versatility and range as a powerhouse artist.

Lola's music is a reflection of the unbridled energy and resilience of Brooklyn. Her dominant flow and powerful rhymes captivate and mesmerize new fans daily, drawing them into the world of Brooklyn's music scene. As she continues to assert herself as New York's next hometown hero, her growing body of work, which has already tallied streams and views in the millions, is a testament to her undeniable talent. Standing at just 4'9", Lola Brooke is not just a rising star, but potentially music's NEXT BIG THING, a symbol of Brooklyn's enduring spirit and musical prowess.



