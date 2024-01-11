Logic1000 Shares 'Every Lil' (feat. DJ Plead & MJ Nebrada)'

The single is following last year's announcement that her debut album Mother will be released on March 22nd, Logic1000.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Logic1000 Shares 'Every Lil' (feat. DJ Plead & MJ Nebrada)'

Following last year's announcement that her debut album Mother will be released on March 22nd, Logic1000 — the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter — has today shared a new single “Every Lil'” which features DJ Plead and rising star MJ Nebreda (7.8 Pitchfork, NME 100). 

The single comes ahead of the launch of her new podcast series Logic1000 & Helena Star Present: Therapy. Co-hosted by rising DJ/presenter Helena Star, the Therapy podcast sees two women navigating motherhood, mental health, and the ever changing landscape of the music industry. Stay tuned for special guests from across the creative industries and how their experiences of parenthood have shaped their careers.

Subscribe to the podcast now here with the first episode dropping tomorrow. This week Poulter was also NME's The Cover star, read the interview which delves further into Mother here.

Speaking of “Every Lil' (Feat. DJ Plead and MJ Nebreda),” Poulter says: “This is the first track we made for the album. When we first started it, Tom and I were and Berlin and Jarred (DJ Plead) was in Sydney, and we thought it would be fun to try to write some music over zoom. The idea stayed with us until we were beginning to put the album together. We ended up sending the track to the brilliant MJ Nebreda (we'd just come across her amazing song “Perreo Contra La Depresion” which we had on repeat) to see if she had some ideas for it, and that's when it really came to life. There's something truly unique about this track — and that's thanks to all these incredible people involved in making it. every lil ❣️"

MJ Nebreda says: "I am so excited to be working with both Logic1000 and DJ Plead on “Every Lil.” It's rare to collaborate with people who allow you to express yourself with no limits! I have been a big fan of Logic for some time, so I feel very lucky to be able to create intercontinental works of art in collaboration with an artist I admire."

With two further singles shared so far — “Grown On Me:" "'Grown On Me' has us in raptures.” (Clash) and “Self To Blame (feat. Kayla Blackmon):" "A club classic that is as light as air.” (The Sunday Times ‘Hottest Tracks') — the new single showcases Mother's wider influences and more minimal side while it's production flair keeps it utterly addictive. The podcast ties in with the album's themes around her own creative journey navigating motherhood and her relationship with mental health alongside her flourishing career as a producer and DJ. At the end of last year Poulter appeared on NTS for a gorgeous, downtempo evening show. Listen back here.

Photo by Claryn Chong


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Remo Drive Announce New Album Mercy Photo
Remo Drive Announce New Album 'Mercy'

Following a six-year run of pristine emo-influenced rock ‘n' roll records, today Remo Drive announce their fourth studio album ‘Mercy'. Featuring brothers Erik (vocals, guitar) and Stephen Paulson (bass) and produced by Phil Ek (The Shins, Band Of Horses), it's the band's most vulnerable and lyric-focused offering to date.

2
BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album A Chaos Of Flowers Photo
BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album 'A Chaos Of Flowers'

BIG|BRAVE have announced their new album A Chaos Of Flowers. Along with the album's announce, the elemental Canadian trio have shared the video for single 'i felt a funeral'. BIG|BRAVE have also announced an extensive tour in 2024 throughout the UK and Europe, with North American dates to be announced. 

3
Innér Sense Deliver First Single of 2024 For EXIT Soundscape Photo
Innér Sense Deliver First Single of 2024 For EXIT Soundscape

This track sets the stage with a melodic embrace that pulls you into its world. With each instrument playing a crucial role in creating this unique emotional atmosphere, the gradual build-up gives the track a cinematic quality, making it feel like a journey through time. “Older” is a testament to their ability to push the boundaries.

4
The Beatport Group Promotes Matt Gralen & Helen Sartory Photo
The Beatport Group Promotes Matt Gralen & Helen Sartory

The Beatport Group, the global leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, announced the promotion of Matt Gralen to President and  Helen Sartory to Chief Revenue Officer at the company, with both continuing to report to CEO, Robb McDaniels.

More Hot Stories For You

KID BLOOM Announces New EP 'Inner Light Part 1' & Shares New Single 'Dead Butterflies'KID BLOOM Announces New EP 'Inner Light Part 1' & Shares New Single 'Dead Butterflies'
Ben Frost Shares New Track 'The River Of Light And Radiation'Ben Frost Shares New Track 'The River Of Light And Radiation'
Shaina Hayes Shares Folk-Pop Single 'Sun And Time'Shaina Hayes Shares Folk-Pop Single 'Sun And Time'
Katie Pruitt Returns With Anticipated New Album 'Mantras'Katie Pruitt Returns With Anticipated New Album 'Mantras'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
WICKED