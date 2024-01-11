Logic1000 Shares 'Every Lil' (feat. DJ Plead & MJ Nebrada)'

Following last year's announcement that her debut album Mother will be released on March 22nd, Logic1000 — the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter — has today shared a new single “Every Lil'” which features DJ Plead and rising star MJ Nebreda (7.8 Pitchfork, NME 100).

The single comes ahead of the launch of her new podcast series Logic1000 & Helena Star Present: Therapy. Co-hosted by rising DJ/presenter Helena Star, the Therapy podcast sees two women navigating motherhood, mental health, and the ever changing landscape of the music industry. Stay tuned for special guests from across the creative industries and how their experiences of parenthood have shaped their careers.

Subscribe to the podcast now here with the first episode dropping tomorrow. This week Poulter was also NME's The Cover star, read the interview which delves further into Mother here.

Speaking of “Every Lil' (Feat. DJ Plead and MJ Nebreda),” Poulter says: “This is the first track we made for the album. When we first started it, Tom and I were and Berlin and Jarred (DJ Plead) was in Sydney, and we thought it would be fun to try to write some music over zoom. The idea stayed with us until we were beginning to put the album together. We ended up sending the track to the brilliant MJ Nebreda (we'd just come across her amazing song “Perreo Contra La Depresion” which we had on repeat) to see if she had some ideas for it, and that's when it really came to life. There's something truly unique about this track — and that's thanks to all these incredible people involved in making it. every lil ❣️"

MJ Nebreda says: "I am so excited to be working with both Logic1000 and DJ Plead on “Every Lil.” It's rare to collaborate with people who allow you to express yourself with no limits! I have been a big fan of Logic for some time, so I feel very lucky to be able to create intercontinental works of art in collaboration with an artist I admire."

With two further singles shared so far — “Grown On Me:" "'Grown On Me' has us in raptures.” (Clash) and “Self To Blame (feat. Kayla Blackmon):" "A club classic that is as light as air.” (The Sunday Times ‘Hottest Tracks') — the new single showcases Mother's wider influences and more minimal side while it's production flair keeps it utterly addictive. The podcast ties in with the album's themes around her own creative journey navigating motherhood and her relationship with mental health alongside her flourishing career as a producer and DJ. At the end of last year Poulter appeared on NTS for a gorgeous, downtempo evening show. Listen back here.