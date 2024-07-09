Logic1000 Brings Vv Pete On Board for New Remix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Logic1000 — the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter — follows up on last month’s announcement of mother :;~ rebirth, a forthcoming EP made with special guest collaborators and featuring reworked versions of standout moments from her recent debut album Mother, with its next single: “heartbeat,” featuring Sydney rapper Vv Pete, (premiered today as a Triple J First Play).



Of the new remix, Logic1000 says: “’heartbeat’” is one of my favourite instrumentals from the album. I didn’t think my love for it could grow any bigger — until Vv worked on it. I think it was already quite a tough and deep tune, but with Vv’s vocals, it pushes it even deeper. I’ve had the vocal hook in my head ever since I heard it the first time. She really did nail the brief! Vv is a star and I hope we can write together again."



Australian rapper-to-watch Vv Pete says, "I love how Heartbeat makes me move my hips and the flow is insane, we're taking you to outer space. Varvies get ready!! My favorite line on the track is “I’ll pop you like a bubble gum" it's me telling any oppositions if you provoke me, I’ll chew you down like a gum :). It’s never been done before... I’m taking a risk and I can’t wait until my Varvies hear this one."



Today’s track shines in the light of the EP's first single, “side by side feat. Empress Of,” which came alongside the announcement and saw praise from Clash, NME, and Resident Advisor, while PAPER said it “is an apt display of both artists’ signature skills and styles. There’s Logic1000’s effortless production, which floats between pop delectability and dance floor delirium, and Empress Of’s always honest, yearning lyricism.”



In March, Logic1000 released her long awaited debut album Mother via Therapy / Because Music to widespread acclaim, which included gracing the cover of NME, being named DJ Mag’s Album of the Month, delivering a sensational Crack Mix, Boiler Room session, BBC Radio 1 Future Artists mixtape, and discussing the journey of both motherhood and Mother on NPR’s Weekend Edition.



Mother was, at its core, an ambitious and irresistibly melodic 12-track album. Inspired by entering motherhood for the first time, the album featured an array of emerging artists and DJs who reflect Logic1000's mission to bring forth new female talent. Sonically, Mother fused Poulter's love of 90s pop and R&B with hard-hitting club sounds, creating a world worth reveling in.



Poulter was also recently invited to remix Shygirl's “Mute,” and shared a new episode of her podcast Logic1000 & Helena Star Present: Therapy which featured a conversation with guest Jamz Supernova, listen back and subscribe here. As Logic1000 has a summer full of festivals across the UK and Europe, she'll be stateside for Chicago's ARC Music Festival on August 30, more info available here.

Photo Credit: Kasia Kim-Zacharko

