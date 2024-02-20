Lizzy McAlpine Confirms Extensive 2024 Headline Tour

Acclaimed artist Lizzy McAlpine will embark on “The Older Tour” this year, an extensive headline run hitting North America, the U.K. and Europe, with more dates to be announced.

The confirmed spring and summer shows include Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Bonnaroo and Hinterland festivals and more. The tour, which kicks off in April, celebrates Lizzy's highly anticipated new album, Older, out April 5 via RCA Records—pre-save/pre-order the LP here and see below for a complete tour itinerary.

Tickets will be available for presale starting tomorrow, February 21 at 10:00AM local time with general on-sale following this Friday, February 23 at 10:00AM local time. A portion of the proceeds from Lizzy McAlpine's “The Older Tour” will go to The Ally Coalition (TAC) and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth. Full ticket details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293234®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lizzymcalpine.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Lizzy and Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap) with additional production by Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most (Emily King, Norah Jones) and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius), Older finds the 24-year-old rising star stepping into newfound confidence, discovering her voice and defining her artistry with profound simplicity.

“To me, this album represents who I've become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

Most recently, Lizzy shared the album's title track, “Older,” named a “gorgeous” and “gloomy” piano ballad by UPROXX. Older is the follow up to Lizzy's widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat which was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022. The record features hit singles “all my ghosts,” “erase me (feat. Jacob Collier)” as well asthe Platinum-certified track “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy McAlpine gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube.

In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans. She has collaborated with some of the industry's biggest names, most recently featuring on Niall Horan's “You Could Start a Cult” and Noah Kahan's “Call Your Mom.”

Watch Lizzy perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music's Tiny Desk where her set was voted in the Top 5 Tiny Desks of 2022. More from the acclaimed artist is imminent.

THE OLDER TOUR

April 21—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 24—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 11—Seattle, WA—WaMu Theater

May 13—Portland, OR—Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

May 16—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 18—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre

June 12—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

June 14—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo*

June 19—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

June 21—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 24—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

August 3—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland*

August 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre

August 7—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage

October 13—Brussels, BE—Forest National

October 15—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live

October 17—Berlin, DE—Uber Eats Music Hall

October 19—Cologne, DE—Palladium

October 21—Paris, FR—Zénith Paris - La Villette

October 24—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 27—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 28—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy

October 31—Dublin, IE—3Arena

*festival performance