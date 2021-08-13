Lizzo Joins Forces With Cardi B on 'Rumors'

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling superstar Lizzo has officially unveiled her highly anticipated new single, "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an official music video is streaming now via YouTube HERE. "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

The first-ever collaboration between Lizzo and the GRAMMY®-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified rapper Cardi B, "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)" is also available in a variety of formats including CD single, clear flexi-disc single, gold, black, and slime green cassette, and limited edition autographed CD single, all on sale now exclusively via the official Lizzo Shop HERE. In addition, a limited edition collectible "Rumors" Alternate Cover CD single is available exclusively via the official Cardi B Shop HERE.

Lizzo will celebrate the eagerly awaited arrival of "Rumors" with a number of top-billed festival appearances, including an historic headline appearance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, September 4th - the first-ever female headliner in the venerable festival's twenty-year history.

Additional festival appearances will follow, including the 24-hour broadcast event Global Citizen Live (Saturday, September 25th), Firefly Music Festival (Sunday, September 26th), and Outside Lands (Saturday, October 30th). Lizzo will also make her eagerly-awaited return to her home state of Minnesota for a headline show at Welch, MN's Treasure Island Amphitheater set for Saturday, September 11th and on sale HERE. For more details, please visit www.lizzomusic.com.

Photo Credit: Jora Frantzis