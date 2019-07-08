Lizzo Announces 'Cuz I Love You Too' European Tour

Today, rising Hip-Hop and R&B songstress Lizzo announces her 'Cuz I Love You Too' European tour. The dates will see the 'Juice' and 'Truth Hurts' singer perform in 9 cities across Europe kicking off in Paris on 4th November and concluding in Copenhagen on 19th November. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 12 July at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/



Channeling boundless self-confidence through a downright earth-quaking voice, colorful persona, and undeniable star power, Lizzo struts into the spotlight and steps up with a whole lot of sass, spirit, and soul. Embracing her vocal range like never before and celebrating herself to the fullest, she speaks her mind, censors nothing, and delivers an enviable level of honesty, pure passion, and fresh fire.



"This is a way more confident Lizzo who believes in her confidence," she exclaims. "For the last three years, I've been working on myself and learning how to love who I am. There were moments that would've completely defeated me when I was younger. Instead, I was able to not just survive, but thrive. This is the person who I truly want to be. It's a self-filling prophecy ready for the world. I really found my voice. I love it. I love my body. I love talking s, and it's what I'm doing."



She's quietly worked towards these realizations since the release of her 2016 EP, Coconut Oil, which delivered such hits as "Good As Hell," "Phone," "Water Me," and "Truth Hurts." Building on enthusiastic critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fan base, 2018 represented a high watermark for the Detroit-born and Houston-raised songstress. A string of singles hit maximum velocity as "Boys" took the culture by storm. A definitive and inescapable anthem for 2018, it closed out the year on Time's "10 Best Songs of 2018," Pitchfork's "100 Best Songs of 2018," and Paste's "50 Best Songs of 2018." In 2019 she introduced the next chapter with "Juice." Eighties-style synths, funky guitar and boisterous horns punched through on the first single off her third full-length Cause I Love You. But whether it's the emotionally charged "Jerome" or dynamically delicate "Crybaby," she clings to an overarching message on Cause I Love You intimated by the title.



"I want you to hear my songs and feel a connection to me" she says. "I hope you can apply what I'm saying to your own life and maybe have a better day. Share this experience with me. Celebrate who you are. If I can change the world for the better one song at a time, I'm cool."





European Tour Dates:



04 November 2019 Paris, France Salle Pleyel

06 November 2019 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

08 November 2019 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

10 November 2019 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

11 November 2019 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 November, 2019 Cologne, Germany Palladium

14 November, 2019 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

18 November 2019 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live

19 November 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Store Vega



Tickets for Lizzo's 2019 European dates go on sale to the general public on Friday 12 July 2019 at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.





Related Articles View More Music Stories