Liz Cooper & The Stampede's LIVE IN CHICAGO Premieres At Glide Magazine

Liz Cooper & The Stampede's new EP, Live In Chicago, is premiering today at Glide Magazine. Listen via Glide Magazine here!

Recorded live at Schubas Tavern in Chicago, IL, the EP will be released this Friday, July 12, via Thirty Tigers. Live In Chicago features four tracks from Liz Cooper & The Stampede's critically acclaimed new album, Window Flowers, which is out now on the band's own label, Sleepyhead Records, via Thirty Tigers-stream/purchase here.

Of the EP, Cooper comments, "I'm really proud and excited to be putting out a small batch of live songs and magic moments recorded at our sold-out show in Chicago. It was our first pre-show sell out, before the day of the show, as a headlining band."

In celebration of the upcoming release, the band will continue on their extensive headline tour through 2019 and will also join Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog, Strand Of Oaks, and Tyler Childers for select dates this fall and winter. Additionally, the band will perform at a number of music festivals including Louisville's Forecastle Festival, Newport's Newport Folk Festival and Arlington's Lock'N. Complete tour itinerary below.

Recorded at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville with co-production from TJ Elias, Window Flowers is the culmination of a yearlong dedication in which Cooper pushed herself to spend every single day creating in at least one medium and saying "yes" to everything she was asked to do. Of the recording, Cooper reflects, "Our first time working with an outside producer and our first time in a proper recording studio was when we recorded Window Flowers. TJ Elias' mad scientist ideas, an abundance of hot dogs, and lack of sunlight pushed us outside of our comfort zones to work more cohesively as a unit than we ever had before." Joined in the studio by bassist Grant Prettyman and special guests Leah Blevins, Will Brown, Steve Dawson, Emily Kohavi, Michael and Ben Ford and Gianni Gibson, the new album follows Cooper's earlier self-released EPs-Monsters (2014) and Live at the Silent Planet(2016). Alongside Cooper, "The Stampede" is currently drummer Ryan Usher.

Already known in Nashville for their electric live shows, Liz Cooper & The Stampede experienced their first breakthrough in 2016 with the release of their Audiotree Live session, which has attracted over 220,000 views on YouTube, and over 2,000,000 streams on Spotify. Additionally, the band placed as one of NPR Music's runners-up during their 2016 Tiny Desk Contest. Of the submission, NPR Music's Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey hailed, "'Mountain Man' is a catchy, simple love song written with the clarity of a good cut of Nashville country. Liz Cooper guides the song with her percussive, fingerpicked guitar and her crackling voice...a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good...It sounds like a car whirring past a field of trees, the light shining through."

Cooper grew up in Baltimore, MD later attending Towson University on a full athletic scholarship for golf, but after her freshmen year left to pursue a musician's path in Nashville. It was there that she discovered her sound and singular voice through a new creative community, which includes the likes of Ron Gallo, Rayland Baxter, Okey Dokey, Erin Rae, Cage the Elephant, The Weeks, The Wild Feathers, Jamestown Revival, Desert Noises, Future Thieves and Caroline Rose.

LIVE IN CHICAGO TRACK LIST

1. The Night

2. Mountain Man

3. Dalai Lama

4. Hey Man

LIZ COOPER & THE STAMPEDE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 12-Louisville, KY-Forecastle Festival

July 17-Spring Green, WI-The sty Barn (SOLD OUT)

July 18-Springfield, IL-Levitt AMP Springfield

July 19 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

July 23 & 24-Nantucket, MA-The Gaslight

July 26-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

August 17 - Charlotte, NC - Triple C Brewing

August 24-Arlington, VA-Lock'N

September 1 - Nashville, TN - Live On The Green

September 5 - Carrboro, NC - Backroom at Cat's Craddle

September 6-Norfolk, VA-First Fridays

September 7 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

September 10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt§

September 11-Asheville, NC-New Belgium Brewing*

September 12 - Charlottesville, VA - Sprint Pavilion*

September 13 - Washington, D.C. - Anthem*

September 14 & 15-New York, NY-Pier17*

September 17-Shelburne, VT-Shelburne Museum*

September 18-Portland, ME-Thompsons' Point*

September 20-Boston, MA-Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*

September 21-Philadelphia, PA-Metropolitan Opera House*

September 22-East Aurora, NY-Borderland Festival

September 28-Cape Girardeau, MO-Shipyard festival

December 6-Detroit, MI-Fillmore†

December 8-Toronto, ON - Rebel†

December 18-Raleigh, NC - The Ritz†

December 19-Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte†

December 21 - Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle†

December 22-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle†

*with Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog

†with Tyler Childers

§Strand Of Oaks co-headline

www.lizcoopermusic.com

Album artwork: Belhum, Photo credit: Mark Cluney





