Liz Cooper & The Stampede Extends Summer Tour

Liz Cooper & The Stampede continue on their extensive headline tour through 2019 including stops at Denver's Larimer Lounge, Kansas City's The Record Bar, Spokane's The Bartlettand more. The band will also join Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog as well as Tyler Childers for select dates this fall and winter. Complete tour itinerary below.

These performances celebrate the release of their full-length debut album, Window Flowers, which is out now on the band's own label, Sleepyhead Records, via Thirty Tigers-stream/purchase here.

Recorded at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville with co-production from TJ Elias, Window Flowersis the culmination of a yearlong dedication in which Cooper pushed herself to spend every single day creating in at least one medium and saying "yes" to everything she was asked to do. Of the recording, Cooper reflects, "Our first time working with an outside producer and our first time in a proper recording studio was when we recorded Window Flowers. TJ Elias' mad scientist ideas, an abundance of hot dogs, and lack of sunlight pushed us outside of our comfort zones to work more cohesively as a unit than we ever had before." Joined in the studio by bassist Grant Prettyman and special guests Leah Blevins, Will Brown, Steve Dawson, Emily Kohavi, Michael and Ben Ford and Gianni Gibson, the new album follows Cooper's earlier self-released EPs-Monsters (2014) and Live at the Silent Planet (2016). Alongside Cooper, "The Stampede" consists of Prettyman and drummer Ryan Usher.

Already known in Nashville for their electric live shows, Liz Cooper & The Stampede experienced their first breakthrough in 2016 with the release of their Audiotree Live session, which has attracted over 220,000 views on YouTube, and over 2,000,000 streams on Spotify. Additionally, the band placed as one of NPR Music's runners-up during their 2016 Tiny Desk Contest. Of the submission, NPR Music's Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey hailed, "'Mountain Man'

is a catchy, simple love song written with the clarity of a good cut of Nashville country. Liz Cooper guides the song with her percussive, fingerpicked guitar and her crackling voice...a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good...It sounds like a car whirring past a field of trees, the light shining through."

Cooper grew up in Baltimore, MD later attending Towson University on a full athletic scholarship for golf, but after her freshmen year left to pursue a musician's path in Nashville. It was there that she discovered her sound and singular voice through a new creative community, which includes the likes of Ron Gallo, Rayland Baxter, Okey Dokey, Erin Rae, Cage the Elephant, The Weeks, The Wild Feathers, Jamestown Revival, Desert Noises, Future Thieves and Caroline Rose.

WINDOW FLOWERS TRACK LIST

1. Sleepyhead

2. The Night

3. Outer Space

4. Mountain Main

5. Kaleidoscope Eyes

6. Dalai Lama

7. Motions

8. Fondly & Forever

9. Lights

10. Hey Man

11. Walls of White

LIZ COOPER & THE STAMPEDE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 16-Vancouver, BC-The Biltmore Cabaret

May 18-Spokane, WA-The Bartlett

May 21-Missoula, MT-Top Hat

May 24-25-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley

May 28-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

May 30-Fort Collins, CO-Downtown Artery

May 31-Denver, CO-Larimer Lounge

June 2-Kansas City, MO-The Record Bar

June 22 - York, PA - King Street Jam

July 12-Louisville, KY-Forecastle Festival

July 17-Spring Green, WI-The sty Barn

July 18-Springfield, IL-Levitt AMP Springfield

July 24-25-Nantucket, MA-The Gaslight

July 26-28-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

August 23-25-Arlington, VA-Lock'N

September 6-Norfolk, VA-First Fridays

September 11-Asheville, NC-New Belgium Brewing†

September 14-15-New York, NY-Pier17†

September 17-Shelburne, VT-Shelburne Museum†

September 18-Portland, ME-Thompson' Point†

September 20-Boston, MA-Blue Hills Bank Pavilion†

September 21-Philadelphia, PA-Metropolitan Opera House†

September 22-East Aurora, NY-Borderland Festival

September 28-Cape Girardeau, MO-Shipyard festival

December 6-Detroit, MI-Fillmore*

December 8-Toronto, ON - Rebel*

December 18-Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*

December 19-Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte*

December 22-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle*

†with Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog

*with Tyler Childers

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez





