Live For Live Music,Nugs.TV and PLUS1, Present a Virtual Music Festival, 'Quarantine Comes Alive'

On Saturday, May 30th, Live For Live Music, in partnership with Nugs.TV and PLUS1, presents a one-day virtual music festival-Quarantine Comes Alive.



The musical marathon will feature over 60 artists and consist of new sets captured in quarantine, with a few archival gems sprinkled in, promising a day of non-stop entertainment starting at 1:00 PM ET. Much of the new content will be produced in safe studio spaces, or captured creatively between band members who will work together remotely from various locations.



Dedicated to an even split of donation proceeds between the participating artists and PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, the event-modeled after the famed one-day music marathons Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive-was founded to celebrate and support musicians, provide fans with unique musical experiences from the comfort of their couch, and raise money for comprehensive COVID-19 relief during this unprecedented time. In response to the devastating COVID-19 outbreak, PLUS1 launched a PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund to support those in the musical community most affected. Working directly with leading non-profit organizations like Sweet Relief, MusiCares, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, World Central Kitchen, Partners In Health, Trans Lifeline, Backline the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund's goal is to provide aid where it's needed most.



Participating artists on the lineup span an eclectic range of genres, presenting everything from bluegrass to singer-songwriters, jam bands to indie rock, electronic music to funk, soul to Americana and more-surely there is something for every musical taste in store. A full list of artists can be found below.



Ari Fink of SiriusXM JamOn, Phish Radio & Dave Matthews Band Radio will host the virtual event, as well as set break interviews with artists from across the lineup and the minds behind Quarantine Comes Alive's various non-profit partners. Additionally, alongside the main Quarantine Comes Alive stream, the festival will be hosting Zoom dance parties all day long.



Starting today, fans are encouraged to visit QuarantineComesAlive.com and RSVP. Those who make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream the event on the day of show, Saturday, May 30th.



Quarantine Comes Alive Performances By:

ALO

Anomalie

Andy Frasco

Arlo McKinley

Aron Magner

Aqueous

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Big Something

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Brendan Bayliss

The California Honeydrops

Casey Russell

Circles Around The Sun

Cris Jacobs

Dave Brandwein

Dave Watts

David Shaw

Dominic Lalli

Dopapod

Dumpstaphunk

Electric Beethoven

Everyone Orchestra

Fruition

Galactic

George Porter Jr.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere

Goose

Goldfish

Greensky Bluegrass

Here Come The Mummies

Holly Bowling

The Infamous Stringdusters

Ivan Neville

Jen Hartswick

Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers

Joel Cummins

John Medeski

Jon Cleary

Karina Rykman

Lawrence

Leslie Mendelson

Lettuce

Lindsay Lou

Lyle Divinsky

Maggie Rose

Magic Beans

Marco Benevento

Melvin Seals & JGB

Mike Dillon

Mononeon

Moon Taxi

The Motet feat. Jason Hann

Natalie Cressman

Neal Francis

The New Mastersounds

Nick Cassarino

Nigel Hall

The Nth Power

OG Garage A Trois

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Prince Purple Party

Railroad Earth

Robert "Sput" Searight

Robert Walter

Roosevelt Collier

Ryan Dempsey

Ryan Montbleau

Shira Elias

Southern Avenue

Spafford

SPAGA

SunSquabi

Tom Hamilton

Turkuaz

Vince Herman



Tune in starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 30th and visit QuarantineComesAlive.com to secure your spot now! More information is available over at the event's official Facebook Event page.

