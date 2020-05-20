Live For Live Music,Nugs.TV and PLUS1, Present a Virtual Music Festival, 'Quarantine Comes Alive'
On Saturday, May 30th, Live For Live Music, in partnership with Nugs.TV and PLUS1, presents a one-day virtual music festival-Quarantine Comes Alive.
The musical marathon will feature over 60 artists and consist of new sets captured in quarantine, with a few archival gems sprinkled in, promising a day of non-stop entertainment starting at 1:00 PM ET. Much of the new content will be produced in safe studio spaces, or captured creatively between band members who will work together remotely from various locations.
Dedicated to an even split of donation proceeds between the participating artists and PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, the event-modeled after the famed one-day music marathons Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive-was founded to celebrate and support musicians, provide fans with unique musical experiences from the comfort of their couch, and raise money for comprehensive COVID-19 relief during this unprecedented time. In response to the devastating COVID-19 outbreak, PLUS1 launched a PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund to support those in the musical community most affected. Working directly with leading non-profit organizations like Sweet Relief, MusiCares, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, World Central Kitchen, Partners In Health, Trans Lifeline, Backline the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund's goal is to provide aid where it's needed most.
Participating artists on the lineup span an eclectic range of genres, presenting everything from bluegrass to singer-songwriters, jam bands to indie rock, electronic music to funk, soul to Americana and more-surely there is something for every musical taste in store. A full list of artists can be found below.
Ari Fink of SiriusXM JamOn, Phish Radio & Dave Matthews Band Radio will host the virtual event, as well as set break interviews with artists from across the lineup and the minds behind Quarantine Comes Alive's various non-profit partners. Additionally, alongside the main Quarantine Comes Alive stream, the festival will be hosting Zoom dance parties all day long.
Starting today, fans are encouraged to visit QuarantineComesAlive.com and RSVP. Those who make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream the event on the day of show, Saturday, May 30th.
Quarantine Comes Alive Performances By:
ALO
Anomalie
Andy Frasco
Arlo McKinley
Aron Magner
Aqueous
Big Sam's Funky Nation
Big Something
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Brendan Bayliss
The California Honeydrops
Casey Russell
Circles Around The Sun
Cris Jacobs
Dave Brandwein
Dave Watts
David Shaw
Dominic Lalli
Dopapod
Dumpstaphunk
Electric Beethoven
Everyone Orchestra
Fruition
Galactic
George Porter Jr.
The Ghost Of Paul Revere
Goose
Goldfish
Greensky Bluegrass
Here Come The Mummies
Holly Bowling
The Infamous Stringdusters
Ivan Neville
Jen Hartswick
Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers
Joel Cummins
John Medeski
Jon Cleary
Karina Rykman
Lawrence
Leslie Mendelson
Lettuce
Lindsay Lou
Lyle Divinsky
Maggie Rose
Magic Beans
Marco Benevento
Melvin Seals & JGB
Mike Dillon
Mononeon
Moon Taxi
The Motet feat. Jason Hann
Natalie Cressman
Neal Francis
The New Mastersounds
Nick Cassarino
Nigel Hall
The Nth Power
OG Garage A Trois
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Prince Purple Party
Railroad Earth
Robert "Sput" Searight
Robert Walter
Roosevelt Collier
Ryan Dempsey
Ryan Montbleau
Shira Elias
Southern Avenue
Spafford
SPAGA
SunSquabi
Tom Hamilton
Turkuaz
Vince Herman
Tune in starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 30th and visit QuarantineComesAlive.com to secure your spot now! More information is available over at the event's official Facebook Event page.