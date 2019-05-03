Little May Releases New Album 'Blame My Body'

After three-and-a-half years of anticipation, Australian indie stars Little May today finally return with the release of their critically acclaimed second album, Blame My Body (out now via Dew Process / Universal Music Australia).

Already boasting the commanding singles "Lover," "Apples" and "As Loving Should," the album's arrival comes off the back of both an incredibly turbulent and fruitful period for the band. After the global breakout success of their debut, 2015's For The Company, the band was forced to regroup after the departure of member Annie Hamilton. The resulting album drew on the experiences and creativity of remaining members, Liz Drummond and Hannah Field - the new shape of the band leading them to delve into styles, structures and emotional realms they'd never previously been ready (or maybe willing) to dive into.

The resulting piece of art is one of the most personal and reflective albums of 2019, expressed in a medium that recalls not only the delicate, intricate harmonies and hushed acoustic notes that originally won them a legion of fans, but also introduces an inspired new level of energy thanks to a new guitar growl that drives straight from the height of the '90s alt rock era. It's the same Little May - shimmering, melancholic, emotional, shadowy - but under the bonnet is a revamped, twin-turbo engine that purrs and roars liked you'd never have expected before.

"We went into this record wanting to be bold & honest with ourselves, without shame," the band recently said in a statement on their social media pages. "Both of us had very different experiences whilst making this record, too. We wrote these songs separately and together, and in the process there was fear, joy, freedom, denial, shame, love, acknowledgment, anger, acceptance, surprise and confusion. We both became aware of ourselves and each other a little more. We tried to make sense of the world during a specific time, and in our own ways. Some of these songs were written consciously, some were written unconsciously. We wrote them to self soothe, and to have a good time. We had an incredible time making this record."

The music of Blame My Body has already been widely celebrated. It was recently named the Double J Feature Album of the Week, while singles have received support from around the world, including the likes of triple j,Consequence of Sound, The Line Of Best Fit, Life Without Andy, Women In Pop, Lost At E Minor, Music Feeds, Beat, The Music and many more.

Those reflective words, reviews and acknowledgement of Little May's new direction and sound have bolstered the reputation and appreciation for an act with one of the most storied careers in contemporary Australian music. Started by high school friends home-recording their shared passion for singing, playing and writing together, they now boast more than 110 million online streams, and have performed on some of the world's biggest stages - from local festivals like Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival and Laneway, through to supporting the likes of Mumford & Sons, The National, City & Colour, and The Vaccines.

Blame My Body is an artistic and ethereal document that is unlike anything else on contemporary Australian music landscape, and we're thrilled to be able to finally be able share it with you.

Blame My Body Tracklisting

1. Lover

2. As Loving Should

3. Apples

4. They Can See

5. Blame My Body

6. River

7. Blue Highway

8. Girl

9. Back Seat Driver

10. Night Blindness

11. Be My Man, Be My Woman





