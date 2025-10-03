Listen: The Wiggles Release New Album 'The Tree of Wisdom'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wiggles have released their brand-new, genre-bending family album, The Tree of Wisdom, available everywhere now. Brought to life by Dominic Field, The Tree of Wisdom has recently become an unexpected breakout star of The Wiggles.

The Tree of Wisdom album features The Wiggles covering a fusion of brand-new originals, reimagined classics, and covers across 25 high-energy tracks. Additionally, on October 8th, The Tree of Wisdom full-length visual album will premiere worldwide exclusively on YouTube. Listen to the album below.

The album has sprouted from the viral sensation The Tree of Wisdom, the wildly popular Wiggles character whose “dance like no one’s watching” routines have clocked over 200 million views on social media, winning fans from Robert De Niro, Khloé Kardashian and Dolly Parton to countless parents worldwide.

The Wiggles co-founder, Creative Director and OG Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, said the project stays true to the group’s child development principles while joyfully venturing into new sonic territory. “Music is a powerful way to help children express themselves, and this album is all about fun, movement, and connection,” said Field.

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children’s entertainment group, have educated, entertained, and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) across the globe. They have accrued over 4 billion music streams, 6 billion views on YouTube, 30 million album and DVD sales, and over 8 million books sold globally.