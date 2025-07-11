Listen: Sting Shares Expanded Edition of Solo Debut 'The Dream Of The Blue Turtles'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee and 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Sting is commemorating the 40th anniversary of his 1985 solo debut, The Dream Of The Blue Turtles, with the release of a Digital-Only special Expanded Edition available now on all streaming platforms. Listen to it below.

The Dream Of The Blue Turtles (Expanded Edition) comes with a plethora of unearthed material, including 13 tracks previously unavailable on DSPs. These range from the B-Side “Another Day” to multiple rare remixes of “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” and “Love Is The Seventh Wave,” as well as an alternate mix of “Moon Over Bourbon Street (Cornelius Mix)” and “Fortress Around Your Heart (Hugh Padgham Remix).”

Sting kicked off his solo career with the original release of The Dream Of The Blue Turtles on June 17, 1985. It reached #2 on the Billboard 200 and garnered a 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA in the U.S. It also received two GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as a solo artist and former frontman of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination for his Broadway show The Last Ship, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award, and Kennedy Center Honors.