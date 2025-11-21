Listen: Rufus Wainwright Shares New Kurt Weill Tribute Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rufus Wainwright has shared I’m a Stranger Here Myself – Wainwright Does Weill, a new tribute album that explores the songbook of German-American composer Kurt Weill. On the album, the 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter unites with Los Angeles’ 40-piece orchestral jazz ensemble, The Pacific Jazz Orchestra.

“The songs of Kurt Weill have long haunted my imagination and remain solidly mysterious. Be it the opening trap of Mack the Knife or closing explosion of Lost in The Stars, this wondrous musical journey began, continues and will never end," says the musician. Listen to it below.

Premiering in May 2023 at New York City’s Café Carlyle, Wainwright Does Weill marked Wainwright’s first extensive exploration of Weill’s repertoire. Wainwright followed the sold-out five-night residency in New York by expanding his approach with a fully orchestrated concert version performed on the grand stage of Los Angeles, CA’s Theatre at Ace Hotel in 2024 with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra under the baton of Chris Walden in 2024.

Now captured on record for the first time and featuring guest appearances by Viola Odette Harlow and the Netherlands’ famed Metropole Orkest, I’m a Stranger Here Myself – Wainwright Does Weill features performances of classic songs such as “Surabaya Johnny,” “Je ne t’aime pas,” “September Song,” and “Lost in the Stars.” Take a look at the full tracklist below.

On December 6, Rufus & Martha Wainwright will be hosting their annual holiday benefit concert, Hooray for Hollydays, at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are available here. The show will feature a variety of special guests including Beck, Lucy Dacus, Jordan Firstman, and Jake Wesley Rogers, along with the Wainwright family including Loudon Wainwright III and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Net proceeds from the event will go directly to Folk Cancer: The Kate McGarrigle Project, a heartfelt collaboration that Rufus & Martha established with Cancer Can Rock in memory of their mother.

I’m a Stranger Here Myself – Wainwright Does Weill follows the recent release of the live London West End cast recording of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night, the first-ever stage musical with music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Wainwright, available now via Center Stage Records HERE.

Based on the 1977 film Opening Night by groundbreaking filmmaker John Cassavetes and featuring a book and direction by Ivo van Hove, John Cassavetes’ Opening Night premiered in London at the Gielgud Theater in the spring of 2024. Recorded live over the show’s final four performances in May 2024, John Cassavetes’ Opening Night (Original West End Live Cast Recording) sees Wainwright’s songs for the production performed by the cast including Sheridan Smith, Nicola Hughes, Benjamin Walker, and Olivier Award-nominated actress Amy Lennox.

The release of the album was celebrated in September with a sold out triumphant one-night-only concert at New York City’s Town Hall featuring performances by some of Wainwright’s many talented friends in the world of music and theater, including Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, and Elizabeth Teeter, with Wainwright himself joining the cast to sing some of the songs and act as MC, explaining the musical’s story throughout the evening. The show raised over $60,000 for the ACLU. Take a look at photos from the evening here.

In addition, Wainwright is slated for a wide range of international live dates through the summer of 2026. Highlights include intimate solo headline shows across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe as well as a very special performance of his landmark Rufus Does Judy concert set for June 10, 2026 at London’s renowned Royal Albert Hall. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

ABOUT THE PACIFIC JAZZ ORCHESTRA (PJO):

The Pacific Jazz Orchestra (PJO) is Los Angeles’ premier 40-piece ensemble for jazz and beyond, redefining the orchestral jazz experience. With an annual concert season featuring five distinct projects and an impressive lineup of guest artists, the PJO transcends genres to present a vibrant array of musical styles. Performances take place across select LA venues, showcasing the city’s rich cultural and musical diversity. As the only orchestra of its kind in the United States, the PJO epitomizes the spirit of jazz -America’s original art form – brought to life by the unmatched talent of LA’s finest musicians. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the PJO boasts an advisory board that includes legends like David Foster, Quincy Jones, Monica Mancini, Alan Bergman, Rickey Minor, Harvey Mason Jr., and Ledisi.

ABOUT CHRIS WALDEN:

Chris Walden, artistic director and conductor of the Pacific Jazz Orchestra, is a 7-time Grammy-nominated composer/arranger, who has worked with Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, Aretha Franklin, Rihanna, Seal, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Herb Alpert, and many more. He serves as lead arranger at the Oscars and has conducted the LA Phil, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Metropole Orkest, Boston Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, WDR Big Band Cologne and many more.