Listen: Ledisi Shares New Single 'You Got What It Takes' Feat. Gregory Porter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway alum Ledisi and Grammy-winning vocalist Gregory Porter have released “You Got What It Takes,” from Ledisi’s forthcoming album, For Dinah, her tribute to the great Dinah Washington, out October 3 on Candid Records. The album features several collaborations, including the duet with Porter, and appearances by top-tier musicians like Paul Jackson Jr. and rising star Michael King.

“’You've Got What It Takes’ was a must for the For Dinah project,” says Ledisi. “It was originally recorded by Brook Benton and Dinah and I am so happy that Gregory agreed to do this duet with me. We've performed together in the past, so I knew the two of us would fit perfectly on this song. The original was a pop/r&b hit in the 60's, so I wanted to keep that loose, playful energy and mirror some of what Dinah displayed on the original.“ Listen to the song below.

Born in New Orleans and shaped by the Bay Area, Ledisi has emerged as a leading voice in contemporary R&B. She’s earned a Grammy win, 14 nominations, and widespread acclaim for portraying her musical heroes on stage, record, and screen — including Mahalia Jackson in Selma and Remember Me. Her most recent Grammy nod was for Ledisi Sings Nina. She is also a musical theater performer, having appeared in both Broadway and off-Broadway productions such as Caroline, or Change, Invisible Thread, and The Life.

Having just wrapped up a tour in Europe, Ledisi is set to play a number of shows this fall in support of For Dinah including an album release show at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on October 3. See full list of tour dates below.

North America Tour Dates:

September 18 – High Point, NC – High Point Theatre

September 20 – Paradise Island, Bahamas – Bahama Breeze Music Festival

September 27 – Monterey Park, CA – Monterey Jazz Festival 2025

October 2 – Chandler, AZ – Chandler Center For The Arts

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall [Album Release Show]

October 5 – Davis, CA – Mondavi Center

October 6 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

November 9 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

November 11 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

November 13 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

November 14 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Showroom At Mystic Lake Casino

November 15 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Casino Rockford

January 20–27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Christian McBride's World At Sea 2026

Europe Tour Dates:

October 9 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

October 10 – Aulnay-sous-Bois, France – Le Nouveau Cap

October 11 – Cébazat, France – Sémaphore

October 13 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Villanos

October 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

October 15 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

October 16 – Den Haag, Netherlands – PAARD

October 17 – Duivendrecht, Netherlands – Poppodium Q-Factory

October 18 – Hautmont, France – Centre Culturel Maurice Schumann

October 21 – Skellefteå, Sweden – Sara Kulturhus

October 23 – Oslo, Norway – Cosmopolite Scene

October 24 – Malmö, Sweden – Victoriateatern Malmö

October 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – Kino SC

January 17 – Lugano, Switzerland – LAC Lugano Arte E Cultura

Photo Credit: Ron T Young