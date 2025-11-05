Listen: Laufey Shares 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' Cover

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY®-winner Laufey has shared the latest addition to her holiday collection with her new take on the classic “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Listen to it below.

Her holiday collection, A Very Laufey Holiday, started in 2021 with “Love To Keep Me Warm” (with dodie), followed by “The Christmas Waltz” in 2022, “Christmas Dreaming” in 2023, and “Santa Baby” last year with a music video featuring Bill Murray. Also last year, Laufey recorded a holiday original, “Christmas Magic,” exclusively for Amazon Music, which will now be included on the A Very Laufey Holiday collection.

Laufey’s latest album, A Matter of Time, was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart. She wrapped the North American leg of her A Matter of Time arena tour last week, and has confirmed further touring throughout the UK and Europe for 2026, with dates already sold-out at London’s O2, Paris’ Adidas Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena and more.

Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., Laufey learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic Radio—the first of many achievements that have grown to include 5 billion global streams, a social media audience of 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history and an album in Billboard’s Top 20 (both for Bewitched), a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, and being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year.

LAUFEY LIVE

December 12—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—New York, NY SOLD OUT

December 14—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Boston, MA SOLD OUT

December 15—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT

December 16—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Washington, DC SOLD OUT

February 18—Hallenstadion—Zürich CH

February 19—Mitsubishi Electric Halle—Dusseldorf DE SOLD OUT

February 22—Royal Arena—Copenhagen DK

February 24—Velodrom—Berlin DE

February 26—Stadthalle—Vienna, Austria

February 28—ING Arena—Brussels, BE SOLD OUT

March 1—Ziggo Dome—Amsterdam, NL SOLD OUT

March 2—Adidas Arena—Paris, FR SOLD OUT

March 4—Co-op Live —Manchester, UK

March 6—3Arena—Dublin, IE SOLD OUT

March 8—The O2—London, UK SOLD OUT

March 9—The O2—London, UK

March 11— ChorusLife Arena—Bergamo, Italy* SOLD OUT

March 14—Korinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS SOLD OUT

March 15—Korinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS

March 21—Coliseu dos Recreios—Lisbon, Portugal* SOLD OUT

March 22—Auditori Fòrum CCIB—Barcelona, Spain* SOLD OUT

*Solo performance

Photo credit: Nicole Mago