Listen: Laufey Shares 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' Cover

GRAMMY®-winner Laufey has shared the latest addition to her holiday collection with her new take on the classic “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Listen to it below.
Her holiday collection, A Very Laufey Holiday, started in 2021 with “Love To Keep Me Warm” (with dodie), followed by “The Christmas Waltz” in 2022, “Christmas Dreaming” in 2023, and “Santa Baby” last year with a music video featuring Bill Murray. Also last year, Laufey recorded a holiday original, “Christmas Magic,” exclusively for Amazon Music, which will now be included on the A Very Laufey Holiday collection.
Laufey’s latest album, A Matter of Time, was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart. She wrapped the North American leg of her A Matter of Time arena tour last week, and has confirmed further touring throughout the UK and Europe for 2026, with dates already sold-out at London’s O2, Paris’ Adidas Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena and more.
Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., Laufey learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic Radio—the first of many achievements that have grown to include 5 billion global streams, a social media audience of 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history and an album in Billboard’s Top 20 (both for Bewitched), a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, and being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year.
December 12—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—New York, NY SOLD OUT
December 14—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Boston, MA SOLD OUT
December 15—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT
December 16—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball—Washington, DC SOLD OUT
February 18—Hallenstadion—Zürich CH
February 19—Mitsubishi Electric Halle—Dusseldorf DE SOLD OUT
February 22—Royal Arena—Copenhagen DK
February 24—Velodrom—Berlin DE
February 26—Stadthalle—Vienna, Austria
February 28—ING Arena—Brussels, BE SOLD OUT
March 1—Ziggo Dome—Amsterdam, NL SOLD OUT
March 2—Adidas Arena—Paris, FR SOLD OUT
March 4—Co-op Live —Manchester, UK
March 6—3Arena—Dublin, IE SOLD OUT
March 8—The O2—London, UK SOLD OUT
March 9—The O2—London, UK
March 11— ChorusLife Arena—Bergamo, Italy* SOLD OUT
March 14—Korinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS SOLD OUT
March 15—Korinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS
March 21—Coliseu dos Recreios—Lisbon, Portugal* SOLD OUT
March 22—Auditori Fòrum CCIB—Barcelona, Spain* SOLD OUT
*Solo performance
