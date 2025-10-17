Listen: Boys Don't Fight Release Eponymous Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boys Don’t Fight, the latest project from American Utopia's Chris Giarmo, has released their eponymous debut album. They have also shared a video for the opening track on the album, “Drown.” In the clip, Chris Giarmo watches a monster version of himself from the seats of a black box theater in New Orleans. Check out the video and stream the full album below.

Boys Don’t Fight will headline an NYC record release show on October 19 at Parkside Lounge [317 E. Houston Street]. Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm, with support by the amazing singer-songwriter Maya Sharpe. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. This event will be livestreamed as well. Purchase tickets here.

Boys Don’t Fight is the latest project from Chris Giarmo (he/him), a New Orleans-based multidisciplinary artist, who was seen in David Byrne's American Utopia. He has performed internationally with Byrne, Taylor Mac, and Annie-B Parson/Big Dance Theater at venues including The Sydney Opera House, Red Rocks Amphitheater, The O2 Arena in London, Coachella Music Festival, Palais Chaillot, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and on Broadway.

He is also a creative contributor to the New York experimental dance-theater scene, having composed and sound-designed for the likes of Tina Satter/Half Straddle, Faye Driscoll, Sibyl Kempson, Young Jean Lee, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Jess Barbagallo.