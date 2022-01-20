Lisa Dawn Miller, Daughter of Legendary Ron Miller, Signs Publishing Agreement with Sony Music Publishing

Lisa Dawn Miller who manages the legacy song catalogue of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007) announced she has signed a new publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing to administer her father's songs. The new deal expands upon a decades-long partnership between the Miller songs and Sony Music Publishing.

As one of Motown's first-signed songwriters and top hitmakers, Ron Miller's standards include "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time" and "Someday at Christmas."



"I'm very proud of my Motown family and heritage. I'm so excited to work with Jon Platt, Brian Monaco, and the amazing team at Sony Music Publishing to carry on my father's legacy, working together to find new ways of telling his remarkable story," Lisa Dawn Miller said. "I can't wait to share my dad's entire song catalogue with the world. I'm working on some special projects, and I can't think of a better partner than Sony Music Publishing."



Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, "Ron Miller's classic hits reflect the enduring expression of the Motown Sound, and his impact on pop music continues today. We are honored to expand this partnership and bring new life to his songs for generations to come."



Brian Monaco, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sony Music Publishing said, "We are incredibly grateful to partner with Lisa Dawn Miller to uplift Ron Miller's catalog, and the incredible legacy he helped build at Motown. We look forward to delivering new opportunities for his songs and sharing his music with audiences everywhere."



Ron Miller's songs have sold/streamed in the hundreds of millions with recordings by some of the biggest recording artists of all time, including Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Diana Ross, Sammy Davis, Jr., Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, The Temptations, The Jacksons, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, LeAnn Rimes, Jackie Evancho, Noah Cyrus, and Oliver Richman.

Ron's tracks have been featured in numerous top-grossing films and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major ad campaigns by the largest global companies and brands. Ron has numerous RIAA gold and multi-platinum records and multiple music industry awards.

His songs have won several Grammy Awards including in 2005 for "Heaven Help Us All," the last song recorded by the legendary Ray Charles. "For Once in My Life" won multiple Grammy Awards for the Tony Bennett/Stevie Wonder collaboration. In 2009, "For Once in My Life" by Stevie Wonder was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The song's 50th Anniversary release was recorded by Ron's grandson, Oliver Richman and produced by Lisa Dawn Miller. Ron received Motown's Heroes and Legends Award (posthumously) in 2007, a lifetime achievement award in songwriting.



For the latest news on Ron Miller and Lisa Dawn Miller, visit ldmpublishing.com and Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.