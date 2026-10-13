Lindsey Stirling to Bring SNOW WALTZ Tour to Blue FCU Arena
The multi-platinum artist will deliver a holiday concert experience combining classical violin with high-energy choreography and visuals.
Lindsey Stirling has announced the return of her Snow Waltz Holiday Tour, bringing her dazzling combination of music, dance, aerial acrobatics and theatrical production to audiences across the United States this holiday season, with a stop at Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, CO on December 13 at 7pm. Tickets range from $61-$546 and are available via ticket link.
The 25-city tour begins November 18 in Hollywood, Florida, and includes three performances in Las Vegas, along with stops in Syracuse, Philadelphia, Tucson and more. The announcement follows the recent gold certification of Stirling's chart-topping 2017 holiday album, Warmer in the Winter, featuring her hit rendition of 'Carol of the Bells.'
The multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist, who has amassed nearly 30 million followers across all social platforms, including 14.3 million YouTube subscribers, brings her blend of music, dance, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy theatrics to holiday audiences across the U.S.
'I put a little bit of spookiness into it,' she said about her unique holiday concert performances. 'I'm a big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as Harry Potter, which I feel like marries a little bit of that magic and spooky.'
Lindsey has become a holiday staple, a 'must-see' yuletide concert stage performer since the release of her first Christmas album, the chart-topping Warmer in the Winter, and its Top 10 AC radio single 'Carol of the Bells.' Her second Christmas album, Snow Waltz, also reached #1 on the U.S. Top Classical Albums and hit #2 on the Top Holiday Albums chart. Stirling's annual Snow Waltz Tour, with over 1 million tickets sold across nine years, delivers a magical holiday experience with whimsical yet daring choreography, stunning visuals, and genre-defying arrangements of holiday classics and originals that captivate fans of all ages.
That is quintessential Stirling, an arresting artist who stylishly blends sonics with visuals and defies easy categorization. She mixes pop, rock, classical, hip-hop, and electronica, then tops it all off with meticulous attention to impactful, thematic album and video artwork.
Stirling's introduction arrived in 2010 when she was a finalist on America's Got Talent, however things really kick started once she uploaded her first video to YouTube. Her self-titled, now platinum-certified debut album in 2012 set the stage for six more lauded studio efforts, including 2014's Shatter Me, another gold-seller, and 2024's Duality, an experimental opus that embraces Lindsey's indie music spirit with extravagant soundscapes and guest performances by Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth. Duality also inspired a 40-dates tour in 2024, and a deluxe edition featuring new tracks alongside fan favorites including Chrissy Costanza, Rachel Platten, and Shuba.
Event Details
Where: Blue FCU Arena, Loveland, CO
When: December 13
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $61-$546 via ticket link
Ages: all ages
Website: www.lindseystirling.com
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