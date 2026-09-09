Against The Current Announce TILL DEATH & BACK Album

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Against the Current is entering the next chapter of their story with the release of 'Protégé,' the latest single from their long-awaited third studio album, Till Death & Back. Alongside the new track, the band announced vinyl and CD pre-order for this Friday, giving fans their most substantial look yet at the world they have been building throughout this new era.

Executive produced by Against The Current's own Will Ferri, Till Death & Back brings the band together with producers Erik Ron (Panic! at the Disco, Godsmack), Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox), Morwell and Josh Saldata for their most cohesive and uncompromising record yet.

Where previously released singles have explored love, fate, survival, and devotion, 'Protégé' introduces another dimension to the album: the complicated ways people influence, shape, challenge, and ultimately define one another. The song examines turning a seemingly familiar relationship dynamic into something more psychologically charged.

'Protégé' follows the previously released singles, 'Always You & I' and 'Dead Man Walking', each offering a different entry point into the album's larger narrative. 'Always You & I' explored a love that transcends time and circumstance, while 'Dead Man Walking' confronted survival and the feeling of becoming unfamiliar to yourself. 'Protégé' expands that conversation into the relationships, influences, and power dynamics that can shape a person's identity.

About Against the Current

Against The Current is officially back and louder than ever. Formed in 2011 when vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow, and drummer Will Ferri were just 15, the band has evolved from a teenage project into one of modern rock's most enduring forces. Now in 2026, as they celebrate their 15th anniversary, Against The Current is entering a defining new era.

Following the breakout success of their 2021 EP 'Fever', the trio embraced independence and began a bold new chapter. Their 2024 singles 'silent stranger,' 'blindfolded,' and 'good guy' marked this shift with unapologetic energy and authenticity, collectively amassing over 40 million streams worldwide. That momentum continued with the release of 'Heavenly' on March 26, the first single from their upcoming album. Next came 'Dead Man Walking,' an explosive track with Chrissy's vocal power on full display.

For over a decade, Against The Current has electrified audiences worldwide, from sold-out headline tours to major festival stages, building a fiercely loyal international fanbase. This Fall, the band will play their largest rooms yet across Europe and the United Kingdom.

The band has also made a lasting impact in the gaming world, most notably through their collaboration with Riot Games on Legends Never Die, which has surpassed one billion streams globally. With new music underway, a milestone anniversary, and renewed momentum from 'Heavenly' and 'Dead Man Walking,' Against The Current is positioned to make 2026 their most impactful year yet.

Photo Credit: Jordan Kelsey Knight / Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Jordan Kelsey Knight / Download Hi-Res

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