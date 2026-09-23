Mensa Dropout Releases Debut EP NUCLEAR SLUSH BREAKER

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Toronto grunge punk group Mensa Dropout has released its long-awaited debut EP, 'Nuclear Slush Breaker.'

The band has been trying to get this record out since 2004, when it first came together and recorded a batch of songs on a forty-dollar boombox. That version never made it out either, once lead singer Ash Buchholz was swept up by his own rocketing career fronting Canadian alternative rock band USS. The project resurfaced in 2016 with Steph Seki on bass and Tokyo Speirs on drums, only for a second unreleased EP to stall out when Speirs was recruited into global act Walk Off The Earth. It took an unlikely message in 2024, from YouTube fingerboarding phenomenon SkatepunxFB in search of music for a video, to finally bring the band back together. With guitarist Brett Carruthers now behind the six string, Mensa Dropout released the track 'Disconnection' in 2025 and is finally closing the loop with 'Nuclear Slush Breaker,' proof that it is never too late for dropouts to drop back in.

What makes Mensa Dropout worth watching is exactly who is in the room. Between them, the members have played in USS, Walk Off The Earth, Econoline Crush, The Birthday Massacre and A Primitive Evolution, giving this DIY grunge punk project a collective resume most bands could only dream of. That pedigree comes through in the music itself, an off-kilter mix of infectious hooks, razor sharp musicianship and beautifully unhinged energy built by a group of longtime friends with nothing left to prove and everything left to enjoy.

Sharing the bill is Gaijin Smash, a Toronto dance punk trio built around distorted bass, relentless rhythms and lyrics that move fluidly between Japanese and English. Since forming in 2019, the band has toured Japan and Canada, shared stages with TsuShiMaMiRe, DVTR and Cross Dog, and played festivals including Exclaim! Class of 2025, Canadian Music Week, Music Waste, BitchFest and the London Punk Rock Flea Market, picking up support along the way from Exclaim!, Unite Asia and NPR's WBFO. Fast, lo-fi and unapologetically anti-pop, their live show has built a reputation that precedes them, right down to the rumour that their drummer once lived inside a Commodore 64.

Rounding out the night is Baby's First Pistol, whose self described Fathercore collides dance punk, post punk, rap rock, industrial and post-hardcore disco into a sound entirely their own. Dark humour and biting satire run through songs that take aim at social decline, consumer culture and institutional control, delivered through a live show built on rigid rhythms, aggressive minimalism and arena sized precision on stages of every size. Fans of IDLES, 3TEETH, Ministry, KMFDM and Viagra Boys will find plenty to hold onto here.

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