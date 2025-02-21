Lily Lane Releases Emotional New Single 'Cry Baby'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerhouse performer Lily Lane flips the script on vulnerability in her new single, “Cry Baby,” proving that letting yourself feel isn’t weakness—it’s power. This soul-pop anthem makes it clear; that real strength comes with owning your emotions, not hiding them. The track challenges societal norms, showing that tears and strength aren't mutually exclusive, offering a message of empowerment and authentic expression. With “Cry Baby,” Lily Lane takes a bold step toward breaking down toxic standards, inviting listeners to embrace their sensitivity as a form of resilience.

Lily Lane’s latest single, “Cry Baby,” is a powerful anthem for emotional honesty, inspired by a deeply personal moment—seeing her husband cry for the first time on their wedding day. Written by Lane and produced by Taylor Sparks (Ryan Tedder, Kelsea Ballerini,) the track aims to shatter stigmas surrounding vulnerability and crying, redefining them as symbols of strength and humanity. “Crying is not a sign of weakness but a vital expression of our being,” Lane explains. This track resonates with anyone who has felt overwhelmed by their emotions or struggled to hold back tears, serving as a reminder that it’s okay to embrace what we feel whole and honestly. Lane builds upon her artistry by showing audiences how she wears her heart on her sleeve while still being an immovable force and inviting them to do the same. As the start of the year comes to a close, Lane acknowledges it has been challenging for many, and “Cry Baby” offers a message of connection, peace, and the transformative power of sentimental expression in the face of chaos and pain. In addition to the single, a music video for the song will be released in March via YouTube.

Lily Lane’s musical journey flourished after graduating with honors from NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Known for her powerhouse vocals, often compared to Amy Winehouse’s grit and Demi Lovato’s range, Lane infuses her music with messages of body positivity and LGBTQ representation. As a songwriter who pens 100% of her lyrics, her work has been featured on major TV shows like Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars and Netflix’s Get Organized. Lane has also garnered praise from outlets such as Nylon, Just Jared, EARMILK, CelebMix, The Knockturnal, and Curves. She has opened for artists like Madison Beer, Jessie J, and Marina and the Diamonds, performing at venues including Madison Square Garden, the House of Blues, and OutLoud’s WeHo Pride festival.

