Lily Lane Drops Romantic Pop Single 'I Do'

Lily Lane, the dark pop princess and alliterative artist, has just dropped a new single I Do.

The song is a romantic pop soul track written by Lane the day after she was proposed to and narrates her very own love story. The artist confides, “I was anxious about the idea of speaking in front of people at the wedding, I’m much better at singing and performing than I am at public speaking.”

Her warm, honey-toned vocals float over a steady beat and intimate guitars, as angelic harmonies create a spine-tingling release. Her honest lyrics tug at your heartstrings, with Lane baring her soul and declaring, “They say winners stand alone so I guess that we lose, we left behind our selfish pride found our way to the truth, I told myself I’d never love nobody again, now you’re my lover and my best friend, we did it our way and now it’s my chance to say, I do”.

Lily Lane is a pop artist hailing from the east coast and now taking over the west. A former Wilhelmina Curve model and outspoken advocate for body positivity, women and LGBTQ rights, this bicoastal, bisexual bombshell has been turning heads with everything she does.

Lane has had a lot of success in the sync space landing placements with the likes of Pretty Little Liars, Netflix and numerous makeup advertisements. Her music has been featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists and garnered rave reviews from the likes of NYLON, Just Jared and Earmilk. She is a captivating performer and has rocked stages from a packed Madison Square Garden singing for the Knicks, opening for Big Time Rush, JoJo and Hot Chelle Rae at KIIS Concert at the Xfinity Center in Massachusetts, to an unforgettable set at West Hollywood Pride Festival opening for Jessie J and Madison Beer to a sold out headline show at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Thomas Ford Flynn @thomasfordflynn

