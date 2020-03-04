Lila Blue Joins New Colossus 2020 Lineup

Having debuted the powerhouse single that is "Grown Bones" and its equally gorgeous music as well as an unforgettable live performance at Lola, one could say that NYC-based songwriter Lila Blue just had one heck of an eventful week. Apparently not eventful enough, as following her compelling set on the 28th, Lila has been added to the upcoming New Colossus Festival in NYC! Catch her set at 7pm on Friday March 13th, at Pianos for an absolutely spellbinding performance that will leave an indelible mark on your soul!

Lila Blue's music and lyrics seem to hail from a raw and ancient source, bringing forth complex narrative journeys from her own life and the ones she creates. While young, Lila is nothing short of an artistic visionary, wielding her creative and performative talents with a level of finesse that some may take decades to hone to a level comparable to hers.



Lila Blue has been an active recording artist since she was 14. More than two years have now passed since her most recent release, and she has grown tremendously as an artist - and human - since then.

"Something I've been working on for the past few years is acknowledging that while music has been a deeply formative experience and companion in regards to articulating my emotional world and the worlds of others, I'm starting to lean into the idea of Human first, Artist second," Lila explains. "I feel like the most impactful pieces I've been able to make have been when I've let go of artistry and have been fully present with another human, or my own presence as a human in this world, versus tethering myself to the lens of the Artist throughout every experience - as hard as it is to slough that off once you've tied it to who you are."





