Lil Seyi Shares New Single 'Sanguine'

Last month, celebrated Parisian label Kitsuné Musique announced the signing of Maryland-born singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Lil Seyi. This morning, he has shared his second single with the label, the hypnotizing, transportive "Sanguine," which follows on the heels of last month's "Westside."



Lil Seyi, commenting on the origins of the song and its meaning, stated: "Sometimes someone new just comes into your life that completely changes things for the better. I know sanguine is an adjective, but if it were a noun, it would be the perfect way to describe this person. "Sanguine" is about meeting this person and using everything I learned from past relationships to make sure this one lasts forever."

Hailing from Prince George's County to Nigerian Immigrants, Sey was born enamored by music, teaching himself guitar and drums at an early age. Not long after, he picked up the keyboard and taught himself how to produce music. His career truly began after moving to Stanford, CA to pursue a BS degree in computer science and start the creative collective SupaStas Entertainment.



Soon after, Seyi's first appearance in the Kitsuné universe came in the form of last year's "Evergreen," followed closely by a feature on fellow Kitsuné artist Omolola's single, "Hiding."



"Westside," Seyi's first single post-signing, takes the producer's breezy style and inflects it with a journey of self-discovery and doubt in the wake of moving out to California.

Listen here: