Lil Crix Drops 'Muppy' Feat. Faze Kaysan & Lil Double 0

The track was released with a music video.

Feb. 02, 2024

Continuing to make waves, Haitian-American rap phenomenon and Kodak Black signee Lil Crix unleashes a brand new single and music video titled “Muppy” featuring Faze Kaysan and Lil Double 0 out today via Vulture Love/Capitol Records. 

The track laces gritty 808s with the pomp and circumstance of triumphant horns. Meanwhile, Lil Crix unloads an onslaught of magnetically menacing bars. He alternates between punchy and melodic flows seamlessly as Lil Double 0 counters with hypnotic heat of his own. Faze Kaysan pulls it all together with his signature stunning curation on point. 

“Muppy” follows Lil Crix's laidback flow on the single “Iced Tea.” Thus far, the latter has piled up nearly a million streams. Beyond plugs from the likes of Rolling Out, The Urban Influencer, and more, Sway's Universe attested, “Lil Crix has been rapping for just a short period of time, but his talent is unquestionable.”

Hailing from Lauderhill, FL, he initially attracted Kodak Black to his corner after only rapping for a month. In his budding career Lil Crix has performed on marquee stages like Spotify's “Most Necessary” show in Miami to garnering millions of streams across his tracks “Power Freestyle,” “Kick Yo Doe” [feat. Nardo Wick], and Kodak Black's “Dirt McGerk” [feat. EST GEE & Lil Crix].

About Lil Crix

When Lil Crix got his chance, he grabbed it. The young artist from Lauderhill, Florida, had been rapping for barely a month when Broward County hero Kodak Black spotted his talent and took him under his wing. Since then, Crix's hard-hitting anthems have made him one of Florida's brightest young stars and earned him a deal with Kodak Black's Vulture Love Label and Capitol Records.

His self-assured charisma can be heard on recent songs like the Kodak collaborations “Spin the Block” and “Dirt McGerk (with EST GEE)” and the forceful “Power Freestyle.” As he prepares to release his debut project, he's set on staying true to himself while expanding his sound. Raised by Haitian parents in Lauderhill, Crix credits his upbringing for providing him with a fighter's spirit.

Listening to other artists who were rapping about the lifestyle he was living every day made him believe he could do it himself. At the end of each studio session, he jumped in the booth and rapped about his experiences, posting the snippets on Instagram. Soon, Kodak Black went from liking Crix's posts to bringing the young rapper to the studio, where he showed and proved. While Crix's life has changed drastically, he was built to adapt.

He never chased the spotlight, but the spotlight came to him. Now he feels a responsibility to take his music as far as it can go—and to share the shine with those who came up along with him.

Photo Credit: Neri



