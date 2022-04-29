Lil Baby, City Girls, Pusha T & More Set to Perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam

HOT 97, the New York based global culture-setting hip-hop brand unveils the lineup and details for the 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam. Going down June 12th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, hip-hop's most anticipated festival includes superstars such as Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug and Gunna, plus many more.

Tickets officially go on sale April 30th at 10:00 AM EST on Ticketmaster or here and American ExpressÂ® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning April 29 at 10am EST through April 29 at 11:59 PM EST. Download the all-new HOT 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets, exclusive content and hip-hop updates.

The 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam festival offers two stages featuring many of the hottest hip-hop talent. The main Stadium Stage performers include DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Young Thug and Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and - closing the show-hometown, Brooklyn's, Fivio Foreign. The night will also feature a special musical tribute in memory of the legendary DJ Kay Slay.

In addition, the Festival Stage will be a who's who of emerging artists including, Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae. The lineup hits from top to bottom.

"HOT 97's Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US... with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won't want to miss We understand the assignment and can't wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture." TT Torrez, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations.

The lineup announcement is highlighted alongside the new and improved HOT 97 app, which allows listeners to enjoy the hottest hip-hop station and all of its amazing content from anywhere in the world. The app keeps fans up-to-date on the culture with breaking news, exclusive articles, video content, and features from Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Funk Flex, TT Torrez, Megan Ryte and many more.

Furthermore, app users will have exclusive access to contests, merchandise and prizes-including tickets to Summer Jam 2022. Live chat with the station's famous personalities and live video streaming are also in the works, along with access to on-the-go to HOT 97's library of podcasts, including Ebro in the Morning and Tap in with TT, alongside mixes from the station's world-famous DJs.

Also, for the first time, HOT 97 Summer Jam's Artist Lounge will be sponsored by DCN studio, an entertainment and media company specializing in covering the latest news on web3 culture.