Lightning Bolt Announce US West Coast Tour

Following the release of their new album Sonic Citadel, legendary duo Lightning Bolt have announced a tour throughout the US west coast, including a set at Eric Andre's Block Party. Ahead of the shows, Lightning Bolt are reissuing two of their lauded albums, Ride The Skies and Hypermagic Mountain in special deluxe editions.



Lightning Bolt play with abandon that is unmatched and remarkably undiluted since the duo's formation 25 years ago. They are often hailed as one of the loudest rock outfits in existence, both on record and on (or famously, off) the stage. Brian Gibson creates sounds that are unexpected and remarkably varied with his virtuosic bass playing and his inventive approach to the instrument, centered around melody rather than rhythm. The dizzying fury of Brian Chippendale's drums twist from primal patterns into disorienting break beats as his distorted, looped, and echoing vocals weave more melody into the mayhem. The impact that Lightning Bolt has had on underground music since its inception is immense, and remains pervasive beyond any genre tag that has been attached to them. Sonic Citadel is the work of band unafraid to challenge themselves, unbound by expectations, joyfully defiant, and possessed of the same inventive curiosity which set them apart on day one and is unmatched still 25 years later.

Lightning Bolt tour dates

Mar. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge [tickets]

Mar. 27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest [tickets]

Mar. 28 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project [tickets]

Mar. 29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater [tickets]

Mar. 31 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel [tickets]

Apr. 1 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish [tickets]

Apr. 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Eric Andre's Block Party @ Hollywood Palladium [tickets]





