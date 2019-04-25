Life And Death Unveils Full Lineup

Life and Death returns to Barcelona's stunning Vila Habana on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th June 2019 in partnership with Proyectual.

With events stretching back almost a decade, the Italian label's trips to the Spanish city have developed into unmissable parties for every electronic music lover, each event producing unforgettable moments and extraordinary memories for those in attendance. This year's weekender features an impressive line­up across two stages ­and in keeping with Life and Death's kaleidoscopic ethos.

Making welcome returns is an array of exciting talent, including Mano Le Tough, Leon Vynehall, Axel Boman, Red Axes, Pachanga Boys, Perel, Marvin & Guy and Mind Against, the latter playing a special house set on Saturday. Alongside them, a flurry of new faces enter the Life and Death fold. Omnidisc boss Danny Daze will unleash a trademark set that, as always, refuses to confine to genre and Brownswood Recordings figurehead Gilles Peterson offers dancers a deep dive into his vast record collection, while the ever-evolving DJ Boring (Live) continues to push his sound even further and there are also sets from Lumière Noir founder Chloé, Discwoman affiliate Ciel, Simple Symmetry, FunkinEven and more.

Situated on the glorious outskirts of Barcelona, Vila Habana is a Colonial Neoclassical estate built in 1935, overlooking 20,000 square metres of seemingly endless, lush gardens. This year marks the third time that Life And Death will take over the beautiful property, a truly unique space and offering an escape from the bustle of city life. Once again, ­Life and Death at Vila Habana is the perfect playground to lose yourself in with a world class soundtrack.

FULL LINEUP

Andrea Bra

Axel Boman

Ciel

Chloé

Danny Daze

Discos Paradiso

DJ Boring (Live)

DJ Tennis

Eric Duncan

Funkineven

Gilles Peterson

Joseph Ashworth

Justin Van Der Volgen

Leon Vynehall

Mano Le Tough

Marvin & Guy

Mind Against (House Set)

Mor Elian

Pachanga Boys

Perel

Simple Symmetry

Red Axes

Wrong Therapy





