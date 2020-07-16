Lewis Knaggs Releases Music Video for New Song 'Hold On'

Emerging British singer Lewis Knaggs today shares the music video for "Hold On" - the punchy first single from his upcoming debut EP.

Watch below!

A grand clip powerful in its cinematography, Lewis created the visuals in both an underground carpark and at an abandoned road in London.

Some insights from Lewis on the song/video: "It's a song about looking back at the past and wondering how your future will be shaped by it. Hoping you take the good things and leave the bad, but either way you're going to hold on to those first experiences of love and life, good or bad. It's a lot about acceptance. It felt right to move from underground to above ground in this song... it has a feeling of moving on to it, so the video needed to reflect that."

The London based cinematographer has forged his own path over the years as an in-demand creative, producing stunning visuals for a variety of household acts from Tom Walker, Gang of Youths, Post Malone and The XX to iconic brands like Ray-Ban and Gibson. With "Hold On", Lewis uses his celebrated talents and skills as a visual storyteller to bring his own music to life.

The irresistible sing-song chorus of "Hold On" - which hears Lewis belt out his vulnerable feelings with his bold, raspy vocals - connects beautifully with the production's explosive indie-rock vibes; an amalgamation of those classic, anthemic pop-rock sounds we know and love but with Lewis' own unique, fresh take on the genre injected in.

Of "Hold On" Lewis explains: "I record all of my tunes in a little studio in North London, it's a bit of a hidden gem, built in some hollowed out old garages. It has a great rickety old piano, which sounds like it belongs in Jack White's garage... Those big four chords for "Hold On" have been knocking around the voice note realm for some time, so when I sat at the piano, it felt only right for it to give birth to something, so this was the tune that was officially born. Gang of Youths are a big inspo of mine, I have had the pleasure of working with them a couple times, filming their lovely faces, which is how I discovered them. The way they put piano in their songs makes me wanna cry. I wanted to make a song that had piano at the heart of it. Maybe "Hold On" will help someone shed those tears that linger deep in the soul for years and years haha OR maybe they'll just turn it off because they don't like the sound of a rickety old piano! Either way, I will die a happy man knowing this song is out in the world."

"Hold On" is the first taste of a truly exciting artist utilising his multi-faceted talents to his craft - expect more from this burgeoning British talent.

