Levi Randolph Releases Indie-Folk Single OPEN ROAD

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Colorado-based singer-songwriter Levi Randolph has released a new single titled 'Open Road,' set for release on October 30th.

'Open Road' reads like a page from an unreleased Mumford & Sons or Bon Iver track, channelling a 2010s era of feel-good-folk that gleams with nostalgia and optimism. Lyrically and vocally, Levi Randolph emits waves reminiscent of Noah Kahan, possessing the same autumnal flavor of flannel-drenched indie-folk that penetrates deep within.

At only 20 years old, Levi Randolph is ready to burst onto the scene with his original, yet calculated sound that perfectly aligns with current indie-folk and pop trends. As a trained pianist and vocalist who has been defined as a 'young Ben Platt', 'Open Road' is the first single from his debut record, following up on 2023's Opus 1.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 13 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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