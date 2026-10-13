Levi Randolph Releases Indie-Folk Single OPEN ROAD
The Colorado-based singer-songwriter channels 2010s folk sensibilities on his debut single.
Colorado-based singer-songwriter Levi Randolph has released a new single titled 'Open Road,' set for release on October 30th.
'Open Road' reads like a page from an unreleased Mumford & Sons or Bon Iver track, channelling a 2010s era of feel-good-folk that gleams with nostalgia and optimism. Lyrically and vocally, Levi Randolph emits waves reminiscent of Noah Kahan, possessing the same autumnal flavor of flannel-drenched indie-folk that penetrates deep within.
At only 20 years old, Levi Randolph is ready to burst onto the scene with his original, yet calculated sound that perfectly aligns with current indie-folk and pop trends. As a trained pianist and vocalist who has been defined as a 'young Ben Platt', 'Open Road' is the first single from his debut record, following up on 2023's Opus 1.
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