Dylan Gossett to Launch THE RAMBLIN' TOUR Spring 2027
The Texas singer-songwriter released his sophomore album RAMBLIN' in September and is currently touring with Charles Wesley Godwin.
Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett has announced a new U.S. headline tour set for spring 2027 entitled 'The Ramblin' Tour.' Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Monday, October 5th at 10am local time followed by a CITI presale at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Tuesday, October 6th at 10am local time at dylangossett.com/tour.
Last week, Gossett released his sophomore album, Ramblin', via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.
Emerging as one of the leading new voices in Texas Country, Gossett has carved out a distinct sound blending Americana and Red Dirt influences with lyricism rooted in his Southern upbringing. Ramblin' builds on the foundation of his 2025 debut album, Westward, while expanding on the deeply personal songwriting at the heart of his music. Written after years of relentless touring around the world, the new record finds Gossett returning home to Austin, Texas with a renewed perspective on love, relationships, and the place that shaped him. According to Gossett, Ramblin' 'feels like a homecoming.'
The album also includes previously released singles, 'Clothesline,' 'Loving You Like That,' and 'Honeysuckle,' which introduced the world to this next chapter for one of country music's fastest-rising artists.
Fresh off select North American dates supporting Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays, Gossett is currently on the second leg of his co-headlining U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin, which runs through the end of October. Last week, Gossett was also announced on the 2027 Stagecoach lineup, playing on Friday, April 23rd. Continuing his global ascent, he'll also launch a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand later this fall and in Europe and the U.K. at the top of next year. With over 200,000 headline tickets sold worldwide, there has been repeat demand for Gossett not only in North America but globally, as his tours have sold-out across Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.
Over the past three years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of country music's most exciting new voices. Hailing from Austin, Texas, the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer has amassed nearly 1.5 billion career streams, led by his breakthrough anthem 'Coal,' now certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. and Multi-Platinum internationally. Gossett has earned acclaim for his songwriting while sharing music with collaborators including Noeline Hofmann and Ole 60. His rise has also seen him tour alongside artists including George Strait, Zach Top, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, HARDY, and The Red Clay Strays, while appearing at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Recognized by Spotify and Amazon as an Artist to Watch and named to MusicRow's Next Big Thing list, Gossett continues to build his profile in modern country and Americana.
Upcoming Tour Dates (Newly Announced Dates in Bold)
2026
Oct 2 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender ^
Oct 3 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall *RESCHEDULED DATE
Oct 16 - College Station, TX - Farmer's Fest
Oct 24 - Waco, TX - Silobration
Oct 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Oct 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie ^
Nov 20-22 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest
Nov 21 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheater *
Dec 3 - Perth, AUS - ICF Outdoor
Dec 5 - Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall
Dec 6 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney Opera House Forecourt
Dec 8 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
Dec 11 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall
Dec 12 - North Canterbury, NZ - Waipara Winehouse
2027
Feb 15 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg +
Feb 16 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine +
Feb 18 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton +
Feb 19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse +
Feb 21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham +
Feb 23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow +
Feb 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow +
Feb 27 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena +
March 25 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall ~
March 26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues ~
March 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - Main Hall ~
March 30 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal ~
March 31 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory ~
April 2 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall ~
April 3 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall ~
April 4 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ~
April 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark ~
April 7 - Baltimore, MD - The Paramount Baltimore ~
April 8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ~
April 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ~
April 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ~
April 23 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach FESTIVAL
May 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre -
May 6 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee -
May 7 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater -
May 8 - Omaha, NE - The Astro -
May 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 14 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
May 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
May 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
May 21 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
^ with Charles Wesley Godwin
* with Buffalo Traffic Jam and The Jack Wharff Band
+ with Noah Rinker
~ with Leon Majcen
- with Clay Street Unit
About Dylan Gossett
Hailing from Austin, Texas, 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett has quickly become one of the leading new voices in Texas Country with his signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences and lyricism rooted in his Southern upbringing. The multi-platinum certified artist has amassed nearly 1.5 billion streams across his catalog to date. He first broke through in 2023 with his breakout single 'Coal,' now certified 2x Platinum in the U.S., Canada and Ireland, Platinum in Australia, and Gold in the U.K. Praised by The New York Times as 'one of the year's best country songs,' 'Coal' established Gossett as one of Texas Country's leading new voices.
Gossett continued his rise with his EPs No Better Time [2023] and Songs In The Gravel [2024] before releasing his 2025 debut album, Westward, via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. Self-written and self-produced, the album chronicled his whirlwind rise and was led by singles 'Like I Do,' 'American Trail,' and 'Sweet Lady.' As his audience continued to grow, Gossett sold more than 200,000 headline tickets worldwide and performed at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Spotify and Amazon named him an 'Artist to Watch,' while MusicRow included him on its 'Next Big Thing' list.
Earlier this spring, Gossett released the single 'My Boy,' celebrating the birth of his first child and dedicating the song to his growing family, before returning with a handful of singles from his sophomore album, Ramblin', out now, as a reflection on home, love, and the relationships that matter most. He recently joined Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays on select dates of their North American tours this summer. Now, he is co-headlining a U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin before embarking on headline shows across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the U.K.
Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave
Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave
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