Dermot Kennedy Releases THE WEIGHT OF THE WOODS EXTENDED EDITION

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Multi-platinum Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has released The Weight of the Woods Extended Edition, out now on Interscope Records. The expanded edition of his acclaimed third studio album gives fans three songs that were previously unavailable on digital platforms, including fan favorite 'Stockholm' and acoustic versions of singles 'Turnstile' and 'Funeral.'

Originally released earlier this year, The Weight of the Woods marked a deeply personal and assured new chapter for Kennedy, pairing his unmistakable, emotionally charged vocals with intimate songwriting, organic instrumentation and the folk-rooted musicality that has become central to his sound. The album was largely written and recorded in rural Ireland alongside producer Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey), before the pair completed the project in Nashville.

The Weight of the Woods (Extended) expands the album's world with three additional tracks, offering fans the opportunity to hear songs that have until now remained unavailable digitally. The newly added material further illuminates the creative landscape surrounding the album and adds new dimensions to Kennedy's evocative storytelling. At the heart of The Weight of the Woods is Kennedy's connection to home, nature and the places that shape us. Inspired by his deep ties to Ireland, the album explores themes of love, loss, resilience, vulnerability and finding a sense of belonging. Kennedy has described the project as a deeply 'homegrown' record, drawing strength from his Irish roots while incorporating the influence of his work with Simon in Nashville.

With The Weight of the Woods (Extended Edition), Kennedy continues to open up the album's expansive emotional landscape, giving longtime fans a deeper look into the music.

Currently on an extensive North American headline tour, Dermot also played a run of shows in Europe and the UK, including two dates headlining Dublin's Aviva Stadium, making him the first Irish solo artist to sell out two nights there.

Weight of the Woods Extended Edition Tracklisting

01 The Weight of the Woods (Reprise)

02 Honest

03 Refuge

04 Funeral

05 Endless

06 Sycamore

07 Often, Lately

08 Turnstile

09 Wasted

10 Blue Eyes

11 Trepidation

12 The Only Time I Prayed

13 Happiness

14 The Weight of the Woods

15 Black Water

16 Deserve

17 Stockholm

18 Funeral (Acoustic)

19 Turnstile (Acoustic)

North American Headline Tour 2026

Support by Jonah Kagen

Sep 11 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 12 – Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sep 15 – Toronto, ON, RBC Amphitheatre

Sep 16 – Laval, QC, Place Bell

Sep 18 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 21 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

Sep 24 – Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavillion

Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep 29 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

Oct 1 – Richmond, VA, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Oct 3 – Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 4 – Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheatre

Oct 6 – Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 8 – Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center

Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA, Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Oct 11 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 13 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Oct 14 – Irving, TX, The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 16 – Bellevue, CO, Mishawaka Amphitheatre

Oct 17 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 22 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct 24 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 26 – Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

Oct 27 – Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

Oct 29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

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