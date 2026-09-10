Dermot Kennedy Releases THE WEIGHT OF THE WOODS EXTENDED EDITION
The expanded album features material produced by Gabe Simon and recorded across rural Ireland and Nashville.
Multi-platinum Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has released The Weight of the Woods Extended Edition, out now on Interscope Records. The expanded edition of his acclaimed third studio album gives fans three songs that were previously unavailable on digital platforms, including fan favorite 'Stockholm' and acoustic versions of singles 'Turnstile' and 'Funeral.'
Originally released earlier this year, The Weight of the Woods marked a deeply personal and assured new chapter for Kennedy, pairing his unmistakable, emotionally charged vocals with intimate songwriting, organic instrumentation and the folk-rooted musicality that has become central to his sound. The album was largely written and recorded in rural Ireland alongside producer Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey), before the pair completed the project in Nashville.
The Weight of the Woods (Extended) expands the album's world with three additional tracks, offering fans the opportunity to hear songs that have until now remained unavailable digitally. The newly added material further illuminates the creative landscape surrounding the album and adds new dimensions to Kennedy's evocative storytelling. At the heart of The Weight of the Woods is Kennedy's connection to home, nature and the places that shape us. Inspired by his deep ties to Ireland, the album explores themes of love, loss, resilience, vulnerability and finding a sense of belonging. Kennedy has described the project as a deeply 'homegrown' record, drawing strength from his Irish roots while incorporating the influence of his work with Simon in Nashville.
With The Weight of the Woods (Extended Edition), Kennedy continues to open up the album's expansive emotional landscape, giving longtime fans a deeper look into the music.
Currently on an extensive North American headline tour, Dermot also played a run of shows in Europe and the UK, including two dates headlining Dublin's Aviva Stadium, making him the first Irish solo artist to sell out two nights there.
Weight of the Woods Extended Edition Tracklisting
01 The Weight of the Woods (Reprise)
02 Honest
03 Refuge
04 Funeral
05 Endless
06 Sycamore
07 Often, Lately
08 Turnstile
09 Wasted
10 Blue Eyes
11 Trepidation
12 The Only Time I Prayed
13 Happiness
14 The Weight of the Woods
15 Black Water
16 Deserve
17 Stockholm
18 Funeral (Acoustic)
19 Turnstile (Acoustic)
North American Headline Tour 2026
Support by Jonah Kagen
Sep 11 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 12 – Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sep 15 – Toronto, ON, RBC Amphitheatre
Sep 16 – Laval, QC, Place Bell
Sep 18 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 21 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
Sep 24 – Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavillion
Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sep 29 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium
Oct 1 – Richmond, VA, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Oct 3 – Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 4 – Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheatre
Oct 6 – Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company
Oct 8 – Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center
Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA, Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Oct 11 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
Oct 13 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Oct 14 – Irving, TX, The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct 16 – Bellevue, CO, Mishawaka Amphitheatre
Oct 17 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 22 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct 24 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 26 – Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre
Oct 27 – Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds
Oct 29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena