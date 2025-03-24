Leonid & Friends to Kick Off '25 Or 6 To 4' Tour This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leonid & Friends, the internationally celebrated tribute to Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and other classic rock icons, are set to launch their much-anticipated 25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour this week. Running through summer and fall, the tour will bring the band’s jaw-droppingly accurate recreations of Chicago’s greatest hits to major cities and venues across the country, offering fans an unforgettable live music experience.

Originally formed as a studio project in Russia, Leonid & Friends skyrocketed to international fame after their note-perfect renditions of Chicago’s songs went viral, racking up millions of views and igniting a massive global fanbase. What began as a passion project by founder Leonid Vorobyev, a classically trained musician and producer, has since evolved into a world-class touring act that has amazed audiences across North America, Europe, and beyond.

The ‘25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour celebrates the timeless music of Chicago and other rock and jazz-fusion greats, blending virtuoso musicianship, a powerhouse horn section, and lush harmonies to deliver a concert experience unlike any other.

Leonid & Friends have earned a reputation for delivering stunningly accurate performances, capturing every nuance of Chicago’s signature sound with pinpoint precision. Their ‘25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour will feature a mix of fan-favorite hits, deep cuts, and new surprises that showcase their musical mastery and passion for the classics.

This must-see concert experience is more than a tribute—it’s a celebration of some of the greatest music ever recorded. With sold-out shows across the globe and an ever-growing legion of devoted fans, Leonid & Friends continues to prove why they are one of the most in-demand live acts today.

The ‘25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour kicks off in Middleton, Fla. on Tuesday, March 25th and will make stops in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Alabama, Georgia, Nashville, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C. (Alexandria), New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and more with more dates to be announced.

Leonid & Friends is a globally acclaimed tribute band known for their astonishingly precise recreations of Chicago’s music, as well as their dynamic interpretations of other classic rock and jazz-fusion hits. Formed by Leonid Vorobyev, a multi-talented musician and producer, the band features some of the finest musicians and vocalists from around the world, all united by their passion for bringing this iconic music to life on stage.

Leonid & Friends ‘25 or 6 to 4 U.S. Tour

TUE 3/25/25 The Villages at The Tracy Performing Arts Center / Middleton, Fla. 4PM SHOW | 7PM SHOW

WED 3/26/25 The Villages at The Tracy Performing Arts Center / Middleton, Fla. (TICKETS)

THU 3/27/25 The Parker // Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (TICKETS)

SAT 3/29/25 Bilheimer Capitol Theatre / Clearwater, Fla. (TICKETS)

SUN 3/30/25 Bilheimer Capitol Theatre / Clearwater, Fla. (TICKETS)

WED 4/2/25 Circle Square Cultural Center / Ocala, Fla. (TICKETS)

THU 4/3/25 Seminole Casino Hotel / Immokalee, Fla. (TICKETS)

FRI 4/4/25 Plaza Live Orlando / Orlando, Fla. (TICKETS)

SAT 4/5/25 Plaza Live Orlando / Orlando, Fla. (TICKETS)

MON 4/7/25 Florida Theatre / Jacksonville, Fla. (TICKETS)

WED 4/9/25 Saenger Theatre / Pensacola, Fla. (TICKETS)

FRI 4/11/25 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre // Montgomery, Ala. (TICKETS)

SAT 4/12/25 Variety Playhouse / Atlanta, Ga. (TICKETS)

SUN 4/13/25 Oxford Performing Arts Center / Oxford, Ala. (TICKETS)

MON 4/14/25 Fisher Center for the Performing Arts / Nashville, Tenn. (TICKETS)

WED 4/16/25 Variety Playhouse / Atlanta, Ga. (TICKETS)

FRI 4/18/25 Charleston Music Hall / Charleston, S.C. (TICKETS)

SUN 4/20/25 The Carolina Theatre of Durham / Durham, N.C. (TICKETS)

WED 4/23/25 Elevation 27 / Virginia Beach, Va. (TICKETS)

FRI 4/25/25 The Beacon Theatre / Hopewell, Va. (TICKETS)

MON 4/28/25 The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va. (TICKETS)

TUE 4/29/25 The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va. (TICKETS)

THU 5/1/25 Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre / York, Pa. (TICKETS)

FRI 5/2/25 Keswick Theatre / Glenside, Pa. (TICKETS)

SAT 5/3/25 Penn's Peak / Jim Thorpe, Pa. (TICKETS)

SUN 5/4/25 Sellersville Theater / Sellersville, Pa. (TICKETS)

TUE 5/6/25 Jergel's Rhythm Grille / Warrendale, Pa. (TICKETS)

WED 5/7/25 Jergel's Rhythm Grille / Warrendale, Pa. (TICKETS)

FRI 5/9/25 Ridgefield Playhouse / Ridgefield, Ct. (TICKETS)

SAT 5/10/25 Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts / Patchogue, N.Y. (TICKETS)

TUE 5/13/25 Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center / Red Bank, N.J. (TICKETS)

WED 5/14/25 Bardavon 1869 Opera House / Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (TICKETS) (VIP)

FRI 5/16/25 Bergen PAC / Englewood, N.J. (TICKETS)

SAT 5/17/25 Tarrytown Music Hall / Tarrytown, N.Y. (TICKETS)

SUN 5/18/25 City Winery NYC / New York, N.Y. 3:30PM SHOW | 7:30PM SHOW

THU 5/22/25 Nashua Center for the Arts / Nashua, N.H. (TICKETS)

FRI 5/23/25 Plymouth Memorial Hall / Plymouth, Mass. (TICKETS)

SAT 5/24/25 The Egg / Albany, N.Y. (TICKETS)

SUN 5/25/25 Academy of Music / Northampton, Mass. (TICKETS)

WED 5/28/25 Blue Ocean Music Hall / Salisbury, Mass. (TICKETS)

THU 5/29/25 Blue Ocean Music Hall / Salisbury, Mass. (TICKETS)

FRI 5/30/25 The Wilbur / Boston, Mass. (TICKETS)

SUN 6/1/25 The Park Theatre / Cranston, R.I. (TICKETS)

