Lenny Kravitz To Return to Park MGM for Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out series of five shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM this past October, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Lenny Kravitz is set to return to the venue in 2025 with his exclusive Las Vegas engagement, Blue Electric Light Las Vegas. The five-show run will take place August 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9, 2025. Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Lenny Kravitz’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

About Lenny Kravitz

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards.

Lenny Kravitz was recently honored with the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. He was additionally recognized by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock's most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin. The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song - Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song”, and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.

In addition to his twelve albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol—a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times’ Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty’s Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

Lenny Kravitz released his highly anticipated new studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, 2024.

Comments