Lenny Bull Reveals 'Vegas' Ahead of 'Strange Vacation' EP

Lenny Bull Reveals 'Vegas' Ahead of 'Strange Vacation' EP

The new EP is set for release on September 23rd.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Toronto's Lenny Bull today shares the latest single, "Vegas", to be taken from her sophomore EP, Strange Vacation EP is set for release on September 23rd.

"Vegas is a hazy memory of an early love that has faded into a dream," says Bull. "It's a recollection of temptation, hope, obsession and turbulence. Ultimately, it's up to the listener to decide what fate is in store for this couple."

Lenny Bull has had a fascinating trajectory; from a ballet dancer, a country singer (Torero), to rocker. Recalling the power and pop-rock poise of Chrissie Hynde with guitar-centric rock that's fun and infectious on one hand, biting and hard-edged on another. Strange Vacation follows her 2019 debut EP, Sharp Teeth.

Listen to the new sngle here:

Regional Awards


