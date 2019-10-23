Lee Rocker Announces 2020 U.K. Tour Dates

LEE ROCKER of The Stray Cats fame has announced 2020 U.K. dates following his previously announced 2019/2020 U.S. and Canada tour. Coming off this year's Stray Cats 40th anniversary tour with red-hot shows and their critically acclaimed album 40 (Surfdog Records), the bassist/vocalist and his band will perform Stray Cats hits including "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut" and "Sexy and 17" as well as slamming renditions of songs from his many solo albums. See his full touring itinerary below.

ROCKER will also release a new self-written-and produced single and video, "Dog House Shuffle," on October 30 via his label Upright Records (distributed through Orchard). Musicians joining ROCKER (vocal, string bass) on the single are Buzz Campbell (guitar, backing vocal), Larry Mitchell (drums, percussion), Justin Rocker (acoustic guitar, backing vocal), and Joey Eight (piano, harmonica and backing vocal).

This past summer, LEE ROCKER toured America as part of The Stray Cats from August 2-September 1 (presented by SiriusXM) on the heels of the band's June and July overseas shows where he "muscled his double bass as he dropped, dragged, straddled, slapped and swung it with mastery" (Big Takeover, 8/19/19). In a multiple-page feature in the new Bass Player magazine (December 2019), ROCKER is asked about his ability to come up with fresh rockabilly bass-lines. He says: "I'm still discovering things. I still have revelations: 'how did I not think of this before?' There are a lot of different rhythms and slaps, and different ways to walk your bass-lines. There's only 12 notes but there's an infinite number of ways to play them."

2019: U.S. and Canada Tour

Thu 10/24 Nacogdoches, TX Stephen F. Austin State University

Sat 10/26 Richardson, TX Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations

Fri 11/1 High Point, NC High Point Theatre

Sat 11/2 Buford, GA Buford Community Center, Town Park & Theatre

Sat 11/16 Gilbert, AZ Higley Center Performing Arts

Sat 11/23 Rancho Cucamonga, CA Lewis Family Playhouse at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center

Wed 12/11 St. Catharines, Ontario FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Thu 12/12 Kingston, OntarioThe Grand Theater

Fri 12/13 Oakville, Ontario Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

2020: U.S. and Canada Tour

Thu 1/16Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Thu 2/6 Akron, OH Edwin J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Fri 2/7 Fairfield, OH Fairfield Community Arts Center

Sat 2/8 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Sat 2/15 Ashwaubenon, WI Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center

Sat 3/21 Delray Beach, FL Old School Square Pavillion

Sat 3/28 Longview, TX S.E. Belcher Jr. Performance Center

Fri 5/1 Monroe, WI Monroe Arts Center

Sat 5/2 Hartford, WI Ruth A. Knoll Theater (Schauer Presents)

Sat 5/9 Bel Air, MD Harford Community College

Fri 5/15 Wilmington, NC Thalian Hall

2020: U.K. Tour

Wed 11/4 Glasgow, U.K. Barrowland Ballroom

Thu 11/5 Newcastle, U.K. Northumbria Institute

Fri 11/6 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Academy 2

Sat 11/7 Bristol, U.K. The Anson Rooms

Sun 11/8 London, U.K. The Garage





