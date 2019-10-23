Lee Rocker Announces 2020 U.K. Tour Dates
LEE ROCKER of The Stray Cats fame has announced 2020 U.K. dates following his previously announced 2019/2020 U.S. and Canada tour. Coming off this year's Stray Cats 40th anniversary tour with red-hot shows and their critically acclaimed album 40 (Surfdog Records), the bassist/vocalist and his band will perform Stray Cats hits including "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut" and "Sexy and 17" as well as slamming renditions of songs from his many solo albums. See his full touring itinerary below.
ROCKER will also release a new self-written-and produced single and video, "Dog House Shuffle," on October 30 via his label Upright Records (distributed through Orchard). Musicians joining ROCKER (vocal, string bass) on the single are Buzz Campbell (guitar, backing vocal), Larry Mitchell (drums, percussion), Justin Rocker (acoustic guitar, backing vocal), and Joey Eight (piano, harmonica and backing vocal).
This past summer, LEE ROCKER toured America as part of The Stray Cats from August 2-September 1 (presented by SiriusXM) on the heels of the band's June and July overseas shows where he "muscled his double bass as he dropped, dragged, straddled, slapped and swung it with mastery" (Big Takeover, 8/19/19). In a multiple-page feature in the new Bass Player magazine (December 2019), ROCKER is asked about his ability to come up with fresh rockabilly bass-lines. He says: "I'm still discovering things. I still have revelations: 'how did I not think of this before?' There are a lot of different rhythms and slaps, and different ways to walk your bass-lines. There's only 12 notes but there's an infinite number of ways to play them."
2019: U.S. and Canada Tour
Thu 10/24 Nacogdoches, TX Stephen F. Austin State University
Sat 10/26 Richardson, TX Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
Fri 11/1 High Point, NC High Point Theatre
Sat 11/2 Buford, GA Buford Community Center, Town Park & Theatre
Sat 11/16 Gilbert, AZ Higley Center Performing Arts
Sat 11/23 Rancho Cucamonga, CA Lewis Family Playhouse at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center
Wed 12/11 St. Catharines, Ontario FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
Thu 12/12 Kingston, OntarioThe Grand Theater
Fri 12/13 Oakville, Ontario Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts
2020: U.S. and Canada Tour
Thu 1/16Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Thu 2/6 Akron, OH Edwin J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall
Fri 2/7 Fairfield, OH Fairfield Community Arts Center
Sat 2/8 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Sat 2/15 Ashwaubenon, WI Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center
Sat 3/21 Delray Beach, FL Old School Square Pavillion
Sat 3/28 Longview, TX S.E. Belcher Jr. Performance Center
Fri 5/1 Monroe, WI Monroe Arts Center
Sat 5/2 Hartford, WI Ruth A. Knoll Theater (Schauer Presents)
Sat 5/9 Bel Air, MD Harford Community College
Fri 5/15 Wilmington, NC Thalian Hall
2020: U.K. Tour
Wed 11/4 Glasgow, U.K. Barrowland Ballroom
Thu 11/5 Newcastle, U.K. Northumbria Institute
Fri 11/6 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Academy 2
Sat 11/7 Bristol, U.K. The Anson Rooms
Sun 11/8 London, U.K. The Garage