Le Cygne Noir Unleashes New Single 'Inferno'

Relentless in its intensity and festooned with wild synthesisers redolent of 1980s' Italian horror movies, it is accompanied with a frenetically paced video that cherry picks the most gloriously gory moments from the video nasty era.

Featuring pummelling guitars from Neil Taylor (Tears for Fears, Morrissey) alongside Le Cygne Noir's trademark keyboard wizardry, 'Inferno' was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Producer of Pixies, Opeth, Royal Blood) and stands as a blood-splattered statement of intent: 'if this one doesn't incinerate ya, you're already dead... Happy Halloween!'.

'Inferno' is the incendiary closing track from Le Cygne Noir's exhilarating debut album, 'Shadow Of A Wrecking Ball'; a record that proudly stands as 2019's most original "zombie apocalypse concept album".

Rippling with musical innovation and instrumental expertise, 'Shadow of A Wrecking Ball' sees Le Cygne Noir enlist a stellar who's who of classic rock alumni of the highest order to help bring his madcap vision into its blazingly lucid focus. With appearances from Julianne Regan (founder and lead singer of All About Eve), Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Neil Taylor (Tears for Fears, Robbie Williams), Corey Webb, (son of iconic songwriter JIMMY WEBB), Simon Hinkler (The Mission, Pulp), Additional contributions come from the amazing Jo Nye (vocals) top session players Beth Porter and Caroline Dale (cello), Mark Gunstone (The Blunders), esteemed saxophonist Ben Waghorn, and Cal Campbell (Beck) on drums, son of country legend GLEN CAMPBELL; the record shimmers with a quality that only such experienced players can bring to the table.

Recorded at various locations across the globe, from the West Country of the UK (NAM Studios, Riverside Studios, The Chapel) to LA (Agoura Borealis Studios) to Cal Campbell's studio in Nashville, 'Shadow Of A Wrecking Ball' was mixed by Evansson (Siouxsie Sioux, Robert Plant) and Grammy nominated producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, The Pixies, Ghost) and finally mastered by James Bacon at Piano Recordings (Sheffield). All songs were written by Le Cygne Noir except 'After All is Said' Written By Le Cygne Noir and Wayne Hussey. The album artwork was designed by Andy Luckhurst, with its featured portrait photo of Le Cygne Noir provided by none-other than celebrated portrait and fashion photographer Rankin.

Spewing forth his paranoid delusions of the planet's imminent destruction to a soundtrack of electrifying synth-skewered prog rock, 'Shadow of a Wrecking Ball' is a wildly ambitious debut from an enigmatic and essential new solo artist.

Listen to "Inferno" here:





