Lawson Hull Shares Soul-Searching Single 'Strange'

Accompanying the song is a gorgeous, dimly lit music video.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

After his transcendent collaboration with fellow rising indie-folk artist Laura Lucas on “I Imagine You Are Happy,” Australian alt-folk storyteller Lawson Hull shares the warm and reflective new song + video “Strange.” Written during a time of uncertainty, Lawson meditates on finding personal growth and the fear of failure. The tender new track is available on all digital retailers.

Lawson elaborates on “Strange,” saying: “The song came from the blur of songs written during COVID. Sometimes I wonder if the COVID songs will ever end. They’re like breakup songs from relationships from forever ago. ‘Strange’ is still eerily relevant and gets more so all the time.

During the height of the pandemic, I remember thinking this is as good a time as any to reinvent myself, do something else with my life, maybe take up new hobbies. Everyone was kind of neutralized and put on the same level in some ways. But by the time the world started opening up again, I felt like I wasn’t ready to be the “new” me I was supposedly going to become. I hadn’t done anything out of the ordinary yet. What if I get out there and everything falls apart? 

The song has shifted meaning personally since that time. Sometimes if you’re lucky as a songwriter, you find yourself going through periods of time between meaningless casual jobs where you have solid blocks of time to write. If you’re unlucky during this time, sometimes the universe decides to not allow a single strand of creative DNA to grow inside your brain (don’t ask me about the science of this).

When you don’t put your time to good use, you can get in a rut easily, watching YouTube and scrolling social media. You think, ‘I’ve got all this time’, but it creeps away on you. You eventually get into the habit of not wanting to leave the house or even hang out with friends. The thing is when you snap out of that frozen mind-frame and force yourself out the door, things feel normal again.”

Accompanying the song is a gorgeous, dimly lit music video of Lawson deep in thought, contemplating his path in life. We see him alone in his home and the natural beauty of the Australian coast. At the conclusion, it’s revealed that Lawson is not alone after all as his wife takes him by the hand in a candle-lit room.

Lawson explains: “The music video I shot with Ian Tyley conveys this idea of being trapped and imagining the outside world. Remembering old places. It was shot on 35mm film and we think it’s pretty special. It was fun wandering around a friend’s old property and getting dumped at the beach, fully clothed.”

PHOTO CREDIT: ASHLEY COOPER




